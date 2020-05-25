NR PLUS World

Trump Administration Asks the U.N. to Remove Abortion from Its Coronavirus Plan

By
United Nations headquarters in New York City (Mike Segar/Reuters)
In a letter, the USAID administrator requested that the U.N. stop using the global pandemic to push abortion as an ‘essential service.’

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he acting administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has written to the United Nations, asking the organization to remove “reproductive health” and support for abortion from its humanitarian plan responding to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“The delivery of essential health care is the first priority around the globe during this time. In addition, severe food shortages could represent a second, deadly impact of the pandemic in many countries,” acting administrator John Barsa wrote, noting that the U.N. “must remain focused on addressing the most urgent, concrete needs that are arising out of the pandemic.”

“Therefore, the U.N. should not use this crisis as an opportunity to advance access to abortion as an ‘essential service,’” Barsa added. “Unfortunately, the Global HRP [Humanitarian Response Plan] does just this, by cynically placing the provision of ‘sexual and reproductive health services’ on the same level of importance as food-insecurity, essential health care, malnutrition, shelter, and sanitation.”

Barsa points out that the U.N.’s plan explicitly calls for the increased distribution of “abortion-inducing drugs and abortion supplies,” as well as for individual countries to promote elective abortion as part of the response to COVID-19 outbreaks.

The letter echoes the theme of President Donald Trump’s remarks at the U.N. General Assembly last fall, where he emphasized that his administration aims to disentangle the U.S. from promoting abortion overseas, which the U.N. does routinely. “We are aware that many United Nations projects have attempted to assert a global right to taxpayer-funded abortion on demand, right up until the moment of delivery,” Trump said. “Global bureaucrats have absolutely no business attacking the sovereignty of nations that wish to protect innocent life.”

Barsa’s letter is also in line with a joint statement that the U.S. presented at last year’s General Assembly on behalf of itself and 18 other member countries, insisting that there exists no “international right” to abortion and asking the U.N. to cease using euphemistic terms such as “sexual and reproductive health and rights” in its official documents and proposals.

“There is no international right to an abortion,” Alex Azar, Secretary of Health and Human Services, said in remarks at the assembly, “and these terms should not be used to promote pro-abortion policies and measures.” Azar said that these ambiguous terms allow for misinterpretation in the implementation of policy, which lends the U.N.’s imprimatur to expansions of abortion on demand.

Azar also acknowledged in his speech “the sovereign right of nations to implement health policies,” pointing out that the U.N.’s insistence on promoting abortion is in conflict with the pro-life practices of many nations. Barsa’s letter makes a similar point: “Indeed, the U.N. should not intimidate or coerce member states that are committed to the right to life. To use the COVID-19 pandemic as a justification to pressure governments to change their laws is an affront to the autonomy of each society to determine its own national policies on health care.”

In just one example of this problem, pro-life groups in Ecuador have recently orchestrated protests because the U.N. humanitarian-response plan conflicts with the country’s abortion policy. Abortion is illegal in Ecuador, except in cases where a woman’s life is at risk, but because the U.N. plan requires countries to implement a program training health-care personnel to promote “access to contraception including emergency contraception, safe legal abortion and post-abortion care,” pro-lifers fear that the country will be forced either to adopt these policies or to forgo U.N. aid.

Comments

“To achieve global unity . . . it is essential that the UN’s response to the pandemic avoid creating controversy,” Barsa’s letter continues. “Therefore, I ask that you remove references to ‘sexual and reproductive health,’ and its derivatives from the Global HRP, and drop the provision of abortion as an essential component of the UN’s priorities to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic . . . [which is] among the most polarizing issues raised in UN negotiations.”

Though some news outlets have covered this letter as if Barsa’s request is merely an effort to “avoid creating controversy,” the aim of his missive and of the Trump administration more broadly is obvious and understandable. Abortion is perhaps the most highly debated issue both in the U.S. and when it comes to global aid, and it would be a mistake for the U.N. to continue imposing its progressive view of the question on countries that insist on protecting unborn human life.

Comments

Most Popular

World

Hong Kong, All Alone

By
China is currently transgressing the terms of its 1997 treaty over Hong Kong, which promised a “one country, two systems” settlement that preserved Hong Kong’s somewhat autonomous democratic institutions. These institutions guarantee rights to Hong Kongers and guard its common-law inheritance. China’s ... Read More
World

Hong Kong, All Alone

By
China is currently transgressing the terms of its 1997 treaty over Hong Kong, which promised a “one country, two systems” settlement that preserved Hong Kong’s somewhat autonomous democratic institutions. These institutions guarantee rights to Hong Kongers and guard its common-law inheritance. China’s ... Read More
Elections

Against Jo Rae Perkins

By
On Tuesday, Jo Rae Perkins won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Oregon. The Oregon GOP says it will back her candidacy notwithstanding her associations with the “QAnon” movement. That’s a mistake. Perkins is an unreconstructed exponent of a batty and corrosive conspiracy theory running a ... Read More
Elections

Against Jo Rae Perkins

By
On Tuesday, Jo Rae Perkins won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Oregon. The Oregon GOP says it will back her candidacy notwithstanding her associations with the “QAnon” movement. That’s a mistake. Perkins is an unreconstructed exponent of a batty and corrosive conspiracy theory running a ... Read More
Immigration

The Party’s Over — No More Guest(worker)s

By
Last month's Presidential Proclamation temporarily suspending a tiny sliver of permanent immigration in response to Great Depression 2.0 also called for a review of the alphabet soup of foreign-worker programs. The relevant cabinet departments were instructed to offer recommendations "to stimulate the United ... Read More
Immigration

The Party’s Over — No More Guest(worker)s

By
Last month's Presidential Proclamation temporarily suspending a tiny sliver of permanent immigration in response to Great Depression 2.0 also called for a review of the alphabet soup of foreign-worker programs. The relevant cabinet departments were instructed to offer recommendations "to stimulate the United ... Read More
U.S.

Unsustainable America

By
Americans are having fewer babies than ever, or at least than since the government began tracking the general fertility rate in 1909. The total fertility rate ticked down to 1.7 in 2019, meaning that the average number of babies an American woman would have over her lifetime is well below replacement ... Read More
U.S.

Unsustainable America

By
Americans are having fewer babies than ever, or at least than since the government began tracking the general fertility rate in 1909. The total fertility rate ticked down to 1.7 in 2019, meaning that the average number of babies an American woman would have over her lifetime is well below replacement ... Read More
NR PLUS World

How to Avoid a China-Led World Order

By
As the COVID-19 crisis has unfolded, it has opened our eyes to China’s rapidly expanding role in the international order and global economy. Beijing’s outsize role in the World Health Organization has come under attack, as has the muscular diplomacy used by China’s foreign ministry in responding to ... Read More
NR PLUS World

How to Avoid a China-Led World Order

By
As the COVID-19 crisis has unfolded, it has opened our eyes to China’s rapidly expanding role in the international order and global economy. Beijing’s outsize role in the World Health Organization has come under attack, as has the muscular diplomacy used by China’s foreign ministry in responding to ... Read More
NR PLUS Books

The Makings of Modern Madness

By
The paradigm of mind–brain dualism, like the story of syphilis, is by no means virgin territory. However, Allan Ropper and Brian Burrell’s How The Brain Lost Its Mind: Sex, Hysteria, and the Riddle of Mental Illness puts both the legacy of dualism and the story of syphilis under the microscope, and offers a ... Read More
NR PLUS Books

The Makings of Modern Madness

By
The paradigm of mind–brain dualism, like the story of syphilis, is by no means virgin territory. However, Allan Ropper and Brian Burrell’s How The Brain Lost Its Mind: Sex, Hysteria, and the Riddle of Mental Illness puts both the legacy of dualism and the story of syphilis under the microscope, and offers a ... Read More