Don’t Let Them Destroy the Country

Protesters burn a U.S. flag in a bonfire during a rally against the death of George Floyd in Washington, D.C., May 31, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

I   don’t come to you with tidings of joy.

If you aren’t alarmed by what’s happening to the country, you haven’t been paying attention.

I don’t simply mean the sickening violence. I mean the campaign to excuse it and normalize it by the media establishment and the intellectual elite.

It’s not rioting; it’s an “uprising.”

Destruction of property is not violence.

The burning down of police precincts is justified.

Looting is a complex, difficult-to-understand phenomenon.

Peaceful protest is overrated.

And on and on.

Let me just say this: To hell with every single one of these bastards who are creating a moral permission slip for anarchists and other criminals and thugs to destroy our country as we know it.

None of them, by the way, want their houses or buildings ransacked. None of them want to be attacked with two-by-fours.

So, on top of being profoundly wrong, they are cowardly hypocrites.

Which is why I’m asking you to give to a brief, but important, fundraising drive to support our work.

Over the past two weeks, we’ve witnessed an ongoing battle in the streets, with cops and National Guardsmen working to restore order before more livelihoods and lives are heedlessly destroyed.

All honor to them.  And yes, sometimes they will make mistakes and even commit crimes, for which they should be held to account — justice demands no less.

But there is another dimension of the fight for peace and order that falls to us who write and argue for a living.

We must resist the corruption of our moral and intellectual culture from a strain of radicalism not seen since the rise of the New Left in the 1960s, a radicalism that was accommodated by a timorous liberal establishment.

We must insist that words have meaning.

That lawlessness is always wrong.

That order is the foundation of our society, without which there is no liberty or prosperity.

And I’m proud to say, we have been intensely waging this fight since the first brick was thrown in Minneapolis.

Kyle Smith has called out those making excuses for rioters.

David Harsanyi, Charlie Cooke, and I have pushed back against the absurd argument that the destruction of property isn’t violence.

Madeleine Kearns has written about why we treasure order.

Andy McCarthy and John Hirschauer have dismantled the lie of systemic police racism.

And I’m just scratching the surface. We’ve run more than 114 articles, blog posts, and editorials on this crisis, and counting — all of them credible and well-reasoned, but unsparing and uncompromising.

We’re only able to do this because people like you support what we do.

So, please consider giving any amount to our fundraising drive. Our goal is $50,000 in just a couple of days. We love $5,000 contributions, but we are just as grateful for $5.

I submit to you that our work is more important than ever. The arena for debate is shrinking in this country. The recent furor at the New York Times over an op-ed by Senator Tom Cotton is a sign that “woke” staff at mainstream publications will make the media even more monochromatic over time.

Now, more than ever, it’s crucial to have a fiercely independent, intelligent, and fearless conservative publication speaking the truth and defending right reason — when everyone around us is going mad, and marauding bands threaten to set our cities back decades.

National Review is that publication.

Please, help if you can, and I’m grateful that you’ve read to the end of this missive. It’s an honor to be in this together with you.

Politics & Policy

Flames from False Narratives

By
The indefensible killing -- captured on video -- of George Floyd, following closely after the release of video showing the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, triggered the riots, looting, and conflagrations that have engulfed scores of cities across the country. As horrific as these killings were, it's questionable ... Read More
U.S.

The Lockdowns Are Now a Scandal

By
A boy in my neighborhood committed suicide a few weeks ago. It’s possible that the teen’s preexisting problems were exacerbated by the seclusion, tediousness, and helplessness of a national lockdown. Maybe not. I didn’t really know him. I do know that locals were forced to pay respects by sitting parked ... Read More
Elections

Good Riddance, Valerie Plame

By
In a week full of bad news, the defeat of Valerie Plame in a New Mexico Democratic congressional primary is easily overlooked. Had Plame won, she would have had a good chance of winning the seat, as the 3rd District is pretty heavily Democratic-leaning, scoring a D+8 in the Cook Partisan Voting Index. In ... Read More
U.S.

This Is Why We Need Guns

By
‘Only the cops need guns” simply could not live forever alongside, “The cops are racist and will kill you.” And so, at long last, the two circles of the Venn Diagram have filed for an amicable divorce. In the end, the differences proved irreconcilable. At least, they proved irreconcilable without ... Read More
World

Welcome Home, Hong Kong

By
London doesn’t have the power to push the corrupt little junta in Beijing into being halfway decent to the people of Hong Kong, but Boris Johnson has a bold solution for almost half of those people: Come to the United Kingdom. Hong Kong is a former British territory, and about 3 million of its 7.5 million ... Read More
