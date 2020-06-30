NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Will Joe Manchin Flip-Flop on the Filibuster?

By
Senator Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.) speaks during an oversight hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., June 16, 2020.
Only if the self-proclaimed pro-life Democrat wants to provide unlimited taxpayer-funding for elective abortions.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ast November, as a number of Democratic presidential candidates made the case for repealing the Senate filibuster, West Virginia Democratic senator Joe Manchin told National Review that he would “never” repeal the upper-chamber’s 60-vote threshold for legislation.

“I’ve always been there. That’s been my position from Day One,” Manchin said.

Were there any circumstances where Manchin could see himself voting to eliminate the 60-vote requirement for legislation? “Never,” Manchin replied. “Nope, I’m sitting in Bob Byrd’s seat. Just read his history.”

Manchin wasn’t alone. Montana Democrat Jon Tester similarly said there weren’t any circumstances under which he would repeal the Senate’s 60-vote requirement for legislation.

“They will not get my vote” to eliminate the Senate’s 60-vote requirement, Arizona Democrat Kyrsten Sinema told Politico at the time. “In fact, whether I’m in the majority or the minority I would always vote to reinstate the protections for the minority. . . . It is the right thing for the country.”

But The Hill’s Alexander Bolton reports that Manchin may now be singing a different tune:

“I just heard they started talking and I’m interested in listening to anything because the place isn’t working. I just heard about it this morning,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a prominent moderate, said Thursday of the uptick in discussion about filibuster reform should Democrats win back the majority.

[…]

Manchin’s new outlook on filibuster reform contrasts with comments he made just a year ago on the topic.

“I would hope that they would not ever, ever consider doing away with the filibuster, which is basically the whole premise of the Senate,” he told The Hill in July 2019.

The question of how many Senate Democrats would keep the filibuster is increasingly pertinent as polling suggests Democrats are increasingly likely to win unified control of Congress and the White House in November. In that event, the filibuster would be the only tool stopping a simple majority of congressional Democrats from passing some extreme pieces of legislation on a variety of issues, including proposals that Manchin claims to oppose.

If Manchin votes to eliminate the filibuster, for example, the self-proclaimed pro-life Democrat would be paving the way for congressional Democrats to pass a federal law providing unlimited taxpayer-funding of elective abortions.

When the Democratic Party platform was changed in 2016 to explicitly call for repeal of the Hyde amendment, a longstanding measure that prohibits Medicaid funding of elective abortions, Manchin called that plank of the party platform “crazy.”

Comments

“It’s something that I know most of the Democrats in West Virginia and most West Virginians would not agree with. I don’t either,” he said.

Is Manchin really ready to flip-flop on the filibuster, or is he possibly talking about some type of “filibuster reform” that still keeps the 60-vote requirement for legislation? It’s not entirely clear based on his comments to The Hill, and a Manchin spokesman has not yet replied to a request from National Review for clarification.

Comments

Most Popular

Markets

Golden Years Ahead? Probably Not

By
It’s a statement of the obvious that savers — many of them retirees — unwilling to be pushed into the stock market, have been badly hit by the ultra-low interest rates that have been the norm since the financial crisis, but their effect on dreams of a comfortable retirement won't stop there. The ... Read More
Markets

Golden Years Ahead? Probably Not

By
It’s a statement of the obvious that savers — many of them retirees — unwilling to be pushed into the stock market, have been badly hit by the ultra-low interest rates that have been the norm since the financial crisis, but their effect on dreams of a comfortable retirement won't stop there. The ... Read More
PC Culture

Our Age of Superstition

By
We live in a society gripped by a quasi-religious fervor and obsessed with symbols and irrational fears. Anything that is thought to have the slightest association with racism, no matter how attenuated the connection or how innocent the explanation, must be crushed and expunged. The mere presence of a possibly ... Read More
PC Culture

Our Age of Superstition

By
We live in a society gripped by a quasi-religious fervor and obsessed with symbols and irrational fears. Anything that is thought to have the slightest association with racism, no matter how attenuated the connection or how innocent the explanation, must be crushed and expunged. The mere presence of a possibly ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Roberts Misrules

By
The Constitution does not prohibit Louisiana from requiring abortionists to have admitting privileges in hospitals near where they operate. We know this fact from reading it; from the debates over the ratification of its provisions, none of which suggest that anyone believed that it could be used in such a ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Roberts Misrules

By
The Constitution does not prohibit Louisiana from requiring abortionists to have admitting privileges in hospitals near where they operate. We know this fact from reading it; from the debates over the ratification of its provisions, none of which suggest that anyone believed that it could be used in such a ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The Year of Stupid

By
It turned out that the novel coronavirus was only the second-most-infectious disease to spread through the U.S. this year. Satan’s Cupcake has, after all, been diagnosed in less than 1 percent of Americans. The not-so-novel imbecility virus is, on the other hand, ravaging the minds of everyone from news ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The Year of Stupid

By
It turned out that the novel coronavirus was only the second-most-infectious disease to spread through the U.S. this year. Satan’s Cupcake has, after all, been diagnosed in less than 1 percent of Americans. The not-so-novel imbecility virus is, on the other hand, ravaging the minds of everyone from news ... Read More