Elections

Delaying the Election Would Be Grotesque and Un-American

By
President Donald Trump speaks about legislation for additional coronavirus aid in the Oval Office at the White House, July 20, 2020. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

President Trump outdid himself this morning with a tweet floating the idea of delaying the election.

Obviously, this is an incendiary and absurd idea unworthy of being spoken — or even thought — by a president of the United States.

Top congressional Republicans poured scorn on the idea, and should continue to do so.

Trump obviously doesn’t have the power to delay the election. The Constitution gives Congress the power to fix the date of the election, and since 1845, it’s been the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. This is such an ingrained tradition that it is part of the warp and woof of American democracy.

It is a tribute to our commitment to self-government that elections have occurred as scheduled on this day during the worst crises of American history — when federal troops were in the field against rebel troops who sought to destroy the nation, when the unemployment rate was 25 percent, when U.S. forces were engaged in an epic struggle to save the West from the depredations of Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan.

Trump doesn’t understand this, or doesn’t care. It is another indication of how little he’s let the institution of the presidency shape him, and how selfishly he approaches his duties.

The proximate cause of his tweet was his frequently expressed opposition to mail-in voting. We prefer in-person voting, as a matter of ballot security and civic ritual, but given concerns over any sizable gatherings of people during the pandemic, states are inevitably going to embrace more mail-in voting. This raises the prospect of an excruciating overtime after the election if it’s close because it takes so long to count mail-in ballots.

This is a legitimate concern. But it’s no reason for the sitting president of the United States to affirmatively undermine faith in an election that can, should, and indubitably will take place on its appointed day, as it has throughout the history of the world’s greatest republic.

Comments
Comments

The Editors comprise the senior editorial staff of the National Review magazine and website.

Most Popular

NR PLUS U.S.

Waiting for the Counterrevolution

By
We are in the midst of a revolution, a cultural and racial one, that seeks to refute the past, damn the present, and hijack the future. So far, however, we have only heard from one side, the revolutionaries and their enablers themselves. Those trying to reject and then reboot America are small as a percentage ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Waiting for the Counterrevolution

By
We are in the midst of a revolution, a cultural and racial one, that seeks to refute the past, damn the present, and hijack the future. So far, however, we have only heard from one side, the revolutionaries and their enablers themselves. Those trying to reject and then reboot America are small as a percentage ... Read More
U.S.

Herman Cain Dies from Coronavirus

By
Herman Cain, a former 2012 Republican presidential candidate, has died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and battling the infection for nearly a month, his staff announced Thursday. “Herman Cain – our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us – has passed away,” wrote Dan Calabrese, who ... Read More
U.S.

Herman Cain Dies from Coronavirus

By
Herman Cain, a former 2012 Republican presidential candidate, has died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and battling the infection for nearly a month, his staff announced Thursday. “Herman Cain – our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us – has passed away,” wrote Dan Calabrese, who ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Who Leaked to Joan Biskupic?

By
CNN’s Joan Biskupic has published the first two articles in a four-part series on the Supreme Court’s just-completed term, and those articles are replete with detailed confidential information that has been leaked to her. Indeed, Biskupic appears to signal that at least two of her sources are Supreme Court ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Who Leaked to Joan Biskupic?

By
CNN’s Joan Biskupic has published the first two articles in a four-part series on the Supreme Court’s just-completed term, and those articles are replete with detailed confidential information that has been leaked to her. Indeed, Biskupic appears to signal that at least two of her sources are Supreme Court ... Read More