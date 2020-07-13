Economy & Business

The Dangerous ‘Buy American’ Canard

By
Former Vice President Joe Biden departs after speaking about the U.S. economy during a campaign event in Dunmore, Pa., July 9, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)
Populists argue that Americans can do anything, build anything, and achieve anything. But the happy reality is that we’re lucky enough not to need to.

For decades, politicians have been promising Americans that they’ll “bring back” tedious, low-paying, antiquated manufacturing jobs, and Americans have been applauding them for the promise.

Democratic Party presidential hopeful Joe Biden is the latest to sell a “Buy America” plan, which has uncanny echoes of President Trump’s own protectionist rhetoric. Biden’s proposal would mandate that $400 billion worth of new federal energy and infrastructure projects must use “American products, materials, and services,” which will doubtlessly engender more rent-seeking, cronyism, and corruption. It also offers the familiar feel-good populism of promises to crack down on outsourcing and “bring back” millions of American manufacturing jobs.

Like many of the ideas that dominate contemporary American political debates, protectionism has far more to do with sentiment than reality.

A politician can understandably generate a lot of sympathy for the unemployed American living in a dying Rust Belt town. And policymakers should of course be paying far more attention to the “destruction” side of creative destruction, helping such communities modernize. But as sure as the Luddite’s swinging of the ax was futile, so are efforts to save dying industries by limiting economic activity.

A corporation isn’t going to sustain wasteful work merely to placate voters. The carmakers, electronics producers, and box stores that offer affordable products due to lower labor costs and technological advances help millions of working- and middle-class Americans stretch their dollars in ways that would have been unimaginable 50 years ago. That’s how you create jobs.

In the political world, free-traders are often treated as globalist traitors, but in the real world, 15 of the 25 best-selling vehicles in America last year were made by foreign car companies. The five top-selling televisions in the country are made by foreign companies. The best-selling phones in the United States are assembled in China, and the second-best-selling phones are made in South Korea. Some products assembled in America have parts from all over the world. “Buying American,” regardless of how one defines it, is not as simple as it sounds.

The protectionist will tell you that he’s willing to pay a few extra bucks to save an American job. Diverting your money from industries that create self-sustaining jobs to ones that do not is a personal choice. Having government force others to do it is an act of economic self-sabotage.

A century ago, nearly 50 percent of Americans made a living in agriculture. Today only 2 percent of the workforce is farming, yet agricultural productivity is up over thirtyfold and prices have fallen. The only reason the percentage of agricultural workers isn’t even lower is that the U.S. government continues to subsidize small farmers. Few people argue that we need to “bring back” farming jobs, or accuse Ukraine or Mali of stealing American jobs merely because those countries have more farmers per capita.

The same is true of manufacturing. At its peak in 1953, the American manufacturing sector accounted for around 30 percent of American jobs. It accounts for about 8 percent of American jobs now. In the interim, our GDP has tripled, productivity has soared, poverty has dropped, and the average American’s wealth, comfort, and health have improved by nearly every quantifiable measure.

What’s more, even if we wanted to, we probably couldn’t reverse the decline of our manufacturers. Barring a major unforeseen technological shift, old-school manufacturing jobs are going away for good. The long-term trend is undeniable.

Because of these job losses most voters seem to be under the impression that our manufacturing output has greatly diminished, when in fact we’re still the second-largest manufacturing power in the world behind China, which has a population more than four times the size of ours. We still very much do “make things” in America.

On an individual level, the technological boom has allowed more Americans to work in an array of less repetitive and more judgment-intensive jobs. Though most manufacturing jobs these days require high-tech skills, there is nothing demeaning about menial labor. But our economy has largely evolved past assembly lines.

Comments

As to populists’ crowd-pleasing promises to level the trade playing field and make things “fair,” we should be careful what we wish for. If things are made truly fair, the average American worker will find himself laboring in a hazardous factory for a pittance, subsisting on a subpar diet, receiving third-world-quality medical care, and living in a tiny, decrepit house or apartment. The billions of people in developing nations who work dreary menial labor jobs probably don’t find it “fair” that we Americans, with our great wealth, can afford to make them do grunt work, even if the arrangement benefits both parties in the long run.

Though there may be strong arguments for why we shouldn’t rely on tyrannies such as China for certain types of goods — pharmaceuticals, say, or technological hardware — that’s a national-security issue, not an economic one. Populists argue that Americans can do anything, build anything, and achieve anything. But the wonderful reality is that we’re lucky enough not to need to.

Comments

David Harsanyi is a senior writer for National Review and the author of First Freedom: A Ride through America’s Enduring History with the Gun

Most Popular

Culture

Thank You, Kanye West

By
It was “a plan by the Devil to have our kids committing suicide at an all-time high.” So said Kanye West, who recently declared, via Twitter, that he was running for president, on the “Birthday Party” ticket. It’s about the best explanation I’ve heard for the non-coronavirus that plagues us. There’s ... Read More
Culture

Thank You, Kanye West

By
It was “a plan by the Devil to have our kids committing suicide at an all-time high.” So said Kanye West, who recently declared, via Twitter, that he was running for president, on the “Birthday Party” ticket. It’s about the best explanation I’ve heard for the non-coronavirus that plagues us. There’s ... Read More
Culture

In Defense of Terry Crews

By
There are many worthy nominees for the craziest moment in the current cultural turmoil, but the controversy over tweets by actor Terry Crews deserves to be high on the list. In one of his offending tweets, Crews said on July 4th: https://twitter.com/terrycrews/status/1279493774679261185?s=21 It wasn’t ... Read More
Culture

In Defense of Terry Crews

By
There are many worthy nominees for the craziest moment in the current cultural turmoil, but the controversy over tweets by actor Terry Crews deserves to be high on the list. In one of his offending tweets, Crews said on July 4th: https://twitter.com/terrycrews/status/1279493774679261185?s=21 It wasn’t ... Read More
Education

The Case for Reopening Schools

By
On the menu today: My reader who is the head of research for a top-ten hospital weighs in on how to get kids back into classrooms safely this fall, a blathering Biden comment I missed that could have gotten his Twitter account suspended, and California’s state government tries to implement an ambitious ... Read More
Education

The Case for Reopening Schools

By
On the menu today: My reader who is the head of research for a top-ten hospital weighs in on how to get kids back into classrooms safely this fall, a blathering Biden comment I missed that could have gotten his Twitter account suspended, and California’s state government tries to implement an ambitious ... Read More
Science & Tech

The Ideological Corruption of Science

By
Why don't many people “trust the science” anymore? Perhaps because science, as an institution, has fallen prey to the same ideological infection that has invaded and corrupted many other institutions. But it is too rarely discussed, which is why a Sunday Wall Street Journal column by theoretical physicist ... Read More
Science & Tech

The Ideological Corruption of Science

By
Why don't many people “trust the science” anymore? Perhaps because science, as an institution, has fallen prey to the same ideological infection that has invaded and corrupted many other institutions. But it is too rarely discussed, which is why a Sunday Wall Street Journal column by theoretical physicist ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

Kings of the Castle

By
‘Cancel culture isn’t an assault on freedom of speech,” the dishonest argument of the moment goes, “It is free speech.” That isn’t really true, inasmuch as the entire point of “cancel culture” is to limit and suppress speech, which is nonetheless limitation and suppression when the tool used to ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

Kings of the Castle

By
‘Cancel culture isn’t an assault on freedom of speech,” the dishonest argument of the moment goes, “It is free speech.” That isn’t really true, inasmuch as the entire point of “cancel culture” is to limit and suppress speech, which is nonetheless limitation and suppression when the tool used to ... Read More
Markets

Panic on ESG Street

By
The sub-headline in a Financial Times story on the anguished reaction of some asset managers to the Trump administration’s belated (if modest) efforts to protect the threat to pensioners' investment returns represented by “socially responsible” investing (SRI) shows where the paper’s sympathies lie (not ... Read More
Markets

Panic on ESG Street

By
The sub-headline in a Financial Times story on the anguished reaction of some asset managers to the Trump administration’s belated (if modest) efforts to protect the threat to pensioners' investment returns represented by “socially responsible” investing (SRI) shows where the paper’s sympathies lie (not ... Read More