U.S.

‘Law & Order: Portland Edition’

By
Federal law enforcement officers, deployed under the Trump administration’s new executive order to protect federal monuments and buildings, face off with protesters during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Ore., July 21, 2020. (Caitlin Ochs/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Luke discuss the legalities of federal law-enforcement tactics in Portland, the hypocrisy of the Lincoln Project, and more. Listen below:

Comments

Comments

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content (including the magazine), no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (conference calls, social-media groups, etc.). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going. Consider it?

If you enjoyed this article, and were stimulated by its contents, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

LEARN MORE
Members of the National Review editorial and operational teams are included under the umbrella “NR Staff.”

Most Popular

U.S.

The Disgrace of Portland

By
If only mobs were allowed to destroy federal property without consequence. Then, there wouldn’t have to be any dispute over federal agents defending a federal courthouse in Portland, Ore. It could simply be overrun and burned to the ground with no unwelcome resistance. As it is, Portland’s mayor, Ted ... Read More
U.S.

The Disgrace of Portland

By
If only mobs were allowed to destroy federal property without consequence. Then, there wouldn’t have to be any dispute over federal agents defending a federal courthouse in Portland, Ore. It could simply be overrun and burned to the ground with no unwelcome resistance. As it is, Portland’s mayor, Ted ... Read More
PC Culture

The 29 Percenters

By
This summer, after six weeks of race-related agony, protests, riots, horrific acts of violence, a wildfire of iconoclasm, and a nationwide reckoning on matters of race, all of it whipped from one frenzy to another by a media that exists to exaggerate and profit from conflict, renaming the Washington Redskins ... Read More
PC Culture

The 29 Percenters

By
This summer, after six weeks of race-related agony, protests, riots, horrific acts of violence, a wildfire of iconoclasm, and a nationwide reckoning on matters of race, all of it whipped from one frenzy to another by a media that exists to exaggerate and profit from conflict, renaming the Washington Redskins ... Read More
U.S.

‘Law & Order: Portland Edition’

By
Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Luke discuss the legalities of federal law-enforcement tactics in Portland, the hypocrisy of the Lincoln Project, and more. Listen below: ﻿ Your browser does not support the HTML5 Audio element. Read More
U.S.

‘Law & Order: Portland Edition’

By
Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Luke discuss the legalities of federal law-enforcement tactics in Portland, the hypocrisy of the Lincoln Project, and more. Listen below: ﻿ Your browser does not support the HTML5 Audio element. Read More
Culture

America’s Psychic Tuberculosis

By
There is some mystery about the generation of names. “Gay” becomes “gay and lesbian” becomes “lesbian and gay” becomes LGB becomes LGBTQ becomes LGBTQIAPK becomes LGBTTQQIAAP+. We go from “black” to “Afro-American” to “African American” back to “black” to “Black,” and then to ... Read More
Culture

America’s Psychic Tuberculosis

By
There is some mystery about the generation of names. “Gay” becomes “gay and lesbian” becomes “lesbian and gay” becomes LGB becomes LGBTQ becomes LGBTQIAPK becomes LGBTTQQIAAP+. We go from “black” to “Afro-American” to “African American” back to “black” to “Black,” and then to ... Read More
U.S.

About That George Floyd Judge Judy Video

By
One of the bits of fake news currently making the rounds on the geriatric circuit purports to show George Floyd, at age 17, on the Judge Judy show, where he admits to being a carjacker. The message — that he was a rotten SOB and more or less deserved what happened to him at the hands of Minneapolis police — ... Read More
U.S.

About That George Floyd Judge Judy Video

By
One of the bits of fake news currently making the rounds on the geriatric circuit purports to show George Floyd, at age 17, on the Judge Judy show, where he admits to being a carjacker. The message — that he was a rotten SOB and more or less deserved what happened to him at the hands of Minneapolis police — ... Read More
U.S.

The Revolution Is Winning

By
This is what the revolution looks like. Weather Underground terrorists, who made no secret of being anti-AmeriKKKan “small-c” communists, are having more success than they could have dreamed of in the 1960s. They are dominating the language. You know that whole “white privilege” nostrum that we’re ... Read More
U.S.

The Revolution Is Winning

By
This is what the revolution looks like. Weather Underground terrorists, who made no secret of being anti-AmeriKKKan “small-c” communists, are having more success than they could have dreamed of in the 1960s. They are dominating the language. You know that whole “white privilege” nostrum that we’re ... Read More
U.S.

A Touch of Class Struggle

By
There is, I think, a growing awareness of the fact that, however much the current unrest in cities on both sides of the Atlantic owes to anger over the killing of George Floyd, police brutality, and racial injustice, other factors are also at work, most notably a struggle within the elite, or more broadly, within ... Read More
U.S.

A Touch of Class Struggle

By
There is, I think, a growing awareness of the fact that, however much the current unrest in cities on both sides of the Atlantic owes to anger over the killing of George Floyd, police brutality, and racial injustice, other factors are also at work, most notably a struggle within the elite, or more broadly, within ... Read More