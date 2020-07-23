We Won’t Be Canceled

National Review founder William F. Buckley Jr.

With your help, we’re a fortified island of sanity in a sea of woke tyranny.

If you’ll forgive me, I think if you haven’t realized the importance of National Review more than ever the last few months, you haven’t been paying attention.

At a time of insanity, we are committed to reason.

At a time of superstition, we believe in the facts.

At a time when right-wing — or even moderate or even just plain sensible — views are being squeezed out of the debate, we are unapologetically and fearlessly conservative.

That’s why I’m asking you to please consider giving to our summer webathon.

If we’ve learned anything over the past few months of cancellings, shamings, and forced apologies, it is that tending to those few places that are committed to telling the truth is absolutely essential.

My colleague John O’Sullivan long ago came up with “O’Sullivan’s law,” which is that any organization that isn’t explicitly conservative becomes progressive over time.

Our current cultural revolution requires an updating of this law: Any organization that isn’t explicitly conservative becomes absolutely bonkers in an instant.

It’s not just the New York Times or the San Francisco Museum of Modern art. It’s schools and businesses and other institutions — places Americans tend to trust — that have suddenly become merciless woke enforcers dropping the hammer on unsuspecting employees.

It turns out that much of American life is subject to intimidation and group-think. We’re seeing illiberal, unfair, and un-American acts every single day.

It’s not just that National Review pushes back against this frenzied, self-imposed despotism; we represent a fortified island that stands apart from the dominant culture.

We are built, with your help, to resist pressure to get with the woke program.

We have advertisers, and we are grateful for them, but that’s not our main source of revenue.

We don’t do fancy events with banks and credit-card companies as sponsors.

We don’t have corporate donors to speak of.

We aren’t owned by a billionaire susceptible to the social pressures of his or her friends.

No, basically all we’ve got is you: subscribers and friends who are devoted to American principles and to right reason, who are always there for us, and who are never going to get scared away by woke mobs.

You are what makes our home base so secure, and we are asking you to do it again and help us meet our $250,00 webathon goal.

We don’t just write about what are supposed to be taboo subjects, such as the lunatic excesses of transgender activists; we don’t just gladly publish the best canceled writer in America, one Kevin D. Williamson; we don’t just puncture the absurd pieties that characterize our age. We do it with zest, wit, and intelligence — while welcoming, indeed, enjoying, robust internal debate.

This combination has always been rare, and it seems to be getting rarer by the hour.

If you think there should be at least a corner of our journalistic and intellectual life that operates this way, and if you have been alarmed at the sound of the American mind slamming shut at so many institutions recently, please lend us your support.

It goes to the writers and editors who make this publication what it is, and who send rhetorical and intellectual artillery shells over into enemy lines every day, and every hour.

It should be self-evident that we need NR now more than ever.

That’s why I’m asking you to chip in whatever you can, from $5,000 to $5.

This is our mutual cause and we are never going to abandon it. Thanks so much for reading — and for doing whatever you can to keep us uncancellable.