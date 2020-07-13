NRPLUS Conference Call with Rich Lowry and Allen Guelzo

Last Friday, NR editor in chief Rich Lowry spoke with historian and academic Allen Guelzo to members of the NRPLUS group on a private conference call. The pair discussed the 1619 Project, statue destruction, and the Civil War era in relation to modern times. A recording of the call is above. Thank you to those who joined us, and we look forward to seeing you all for the next one.
Most Popular
Thank You, Kanye West
It was “a plan by the Devil to have our kids committing suicide at an all-time high.” So said Kanye West, who recently declared, via Twitter, that he was running for president, on the “Birthday Party” ticket. It’s about the best explanation I’ve heard for the non-coronavirus that plagues us. There’s ... Read More
Evaluating Fauci’s Record
The White House is getting a lot of heat by pointing out that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious-disease official, has a spottier record on predicting the course of pandemics than the media would have you believe. “White House officials now want to rein in Fauci by cherry-picking instances in ... Read More
Video
Research: One Group Spread 65 Percent of All COVID-19 Cases across US
Thousands of travelers carried the coronavirus from New York around the United States in early March, triggering most of the new cases that erupted nationwide. Read More
Video
The Ideological Corruption of Science
Why don't many people “trust the science” anymore? Perhaps because science, as an institution, has fallen prey to the same ideological infection that has invaded and corrupted many other institutions. But it is too rarely discussed, which is why a Sunday Wall Street Journal column by theoretical physicist ... Read More
We Are Slowly but Steadily Unraveling the Genetics of This Pandemic
Today, a team led by scientists at Scripps Research announced they had discovered a common feature found in many of the human antibodies that neutralize SARS-CoV-2: The scientists, whose study appears July 13 in Science, reviewed data on nearly 300 anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies that their labs and others have found ... Read More
Another Obama Judge Delays Execution of Capital Defendant
I have a column on the homepage about the Justice Department’s attempt to carry out the death penalty sentence of Daniel Lewis Lee, an atrocious triple-murderer whose execution was scheduled to take place Monday afternoon at the federal penitentiary in Terre Haute, Ind. As I said in the column, (a) the ... Read More
The Case for Reopening Schools
On the menu today: My reader who is the head of research for a top-ten hospital weighs in on how to get kids back into classrooms safely this fall, a blathering Biden comment I missed that could have gotten his Twitter account suspended, and California’s state government tries to implement an ambitious ... Read More
Federal Marijuana Legalization Is the Cure Our COVID-Ravaged Economy Needs
In March, as the Coronavirus pandemic ravaged the country, President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) — a $2 trillion emergency-relief package, the largest of its kind in American history — into law. Last month, Trump signed off on an additional $484 ... Read More
Could Trump Alienate His Base?
Back in 2013, two years before Donald Trump rolled down the escalator at Trump Tower to launch his presidential campaign, a group of political operatives met at a conservative conference in Palm Beach, Fla. Standing at the fringes of Republican politics, they aimed to thrust a populist insurgency into the ... Read More
In Defense of Terry Crews
There are many worthy nominees for the craziest moment in the current cultural turmoil, but the controversy over tweets by actor Terry Crews deserves to be high on the list. In one of his offending tweets, Crews said on July 4: https://twitter.com/terrycrews/status/1279493774679261185?s=21 It wasn’t ... Read More
