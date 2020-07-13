National Review

NRPLUS Conference Call with Rich Lowry and Allen Guelzo

By
(NRO Illustration: Elijah Smith)

Last Friday, NR editor in chief Rich Lowry spoke with historian and academic Allen Guelzo to members of the NRPLUS group on a private conference call. The pair discussed the 1619 Project, statue destruction, and the Civil War era in relation to modern times. A recording of the call is above. Thank you to those who joined us, and we look forward to seeing you all for the next one.

