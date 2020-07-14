The Shameless Gaslighting by Andrew Cuomo’s Defenders

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at LaGuardia Airport’s new Terminal B, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., June 10, 2020. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

There is no measurement at our disposal and no level of gaslighting that will change the fact that Cuomo-led New York was an utter failure.

On March 25, New York governor Andrew Cuomo made one of deadliest mistakes of the coronavirus crisis, signing an executive order forcing nursing homes in his state to accept patients who tested positive for coronavirus. Around 4,800 New Yorkers died from COVID-19 in those nursing homes from March to May — approximately 25 percent of all fatalities in the state.

Advertisement

Many medical professionals opposed the policy. A report by ProPublica, certainly no right-wing outlet, found that deaths had spiked after Cuomo’s order. States issuing similar policies — Michigan and New Jersey — saw similar disasters unfold.

By any standard, the New York tristate area’s numbers are the worst in the country. By most measures, the numbers are some of the worst in the world. As the New York Times noted in May, New York City seeded the wave of outbreaks across the nation. Some of the carnage was likely unavoidable, but we can attribute the high number of nursing-home deaths, at the very least, to Cuomo’s ineptitude.

Yet, even as his state was failing to meet its most serious challenge since 9/11 — it wasn’t until May 6 that cleaners began disinfecting the subway system, for example — Cuomo was busy taking softball questions on national cable news from his obsequious brother, Chris. On The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon marveled at how “smart” and “honest” Cuomo was as the two discussed the governor’s global popularity and “Cuomosexual fans.”

Advertisement

For those who tell you the media don’t matter, Cuomo now has among the highest approval ratings of any governor in the nation, almost all of whom have governed far more capably. As I write this, the coronavirus death toll in New York stands at 166 people per 100,000 (even if we exclude New York City, the rate is 78.5 per 100,000), while it is still only 30 per in Arizona, 20 per in Florida, 17.7 in California, and 11.1 in Texas. Will Florida governor Ron DeSantis be heralded as a great governor should his state end up with a fraction of the deaths New York experienced? If there had been widespread testing in New York in March, April, and May, those numbers likely would have dwarfed what we’re now seeing elsewhere in the country.

Advertisement

If all of that wasn’t bad enough, after more than 32,000 deaths, Cuomo and his fans are now celebrating a victory over coronavirus.

Advertisement

Cuomo released a bizarre poster this week, celebrating New York’s allegedly successful pandemic response under the banner of “Love Wins.” Within the poster’s pyramid of mythical accomplishment there is a quote from A. J. Parkinson — an imaginary philosopher invented by Cuomo’s father, Mario. It says, “Tell the People the Truth and They Will Do the Right Thing,” which is highly misleading, since the bottom of the pyramid isn’t built upon the bodies of 30,000 dead.

Nevertheless, there was Andy Slavitt, the perpetually mistaken Obama-era bureaucrat who is constantly being trotted out by cable news as an expert on coronavirus, offering this mind-blowing thread yesterday:

COVID UPDATE July 13: There are successful examples of taking on COVID-19. And there is one story like no others. New York. 1/ — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 14, 2020

There were others similar takes:

From the epicenter to zero deaths. Short term sacrifice saves lives!!! https://t.co/iHJktiPX5p — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) July 13, 2020

It turns out we were lucky that this virus hit in blue states first. They had the thinking to take action to stop the spread of the virus in their states. Imagine if it hit in Texas and Florida first. The whole country could be seeing their surges. — Neera -Wear a Mask -Tanden (@neeratanden) July 10, 2020

New York City reports zero COVID-19 deaths for first time since pandemic hit. This is what competent govt. can accomplish. https://t.co/a2dHoW4yzd — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) July 13, 2020

Advertisement

This is tantamount to declaring New York victorious over Islamic terrorism on 9/12 because no one died in the city that day. To paraphrase Pyrrhus, another such victory over COVID and we are undone.

While some states struggle more than others, and coronavirus is still spreading, only one state demonstrably failed to accomplish its most basic mission. Below is a chart, widely shared when the coronavirus first hit the United States, explaining the importance of “flattening the curve” to ensure that we didn’t overwhelm hospitals with new cases. (The fantastical notion that we could escape without widespread infections was not yet normalized.) The red area is what the nation hoped to avoid and why we were told the entire economy needed to be shut down.

Here is a familiar-looking chart of the rolling one-week average fatality count in the nation since the outbreak began.

New York is in blue, and all the states in which Paul Krugman, Slavitt, Rubin, and other left-wing pundits accused Republican governors of leading “death cults” are in the other colors. We don’t know what the future holds, and obviously there are likely to be spikes as we move forward with reopening. But the contours of those lines illustrate that New York failed to flatten the curve, and every other state did not. There is no measurement at our disposal and no level of gaslighting that will change the fact that Cuomo-led New York was an utter failure.