A Biden Administration Would Erase Progress on Pro-Life Policies

Kamala Harris speaks to reporters as Joe Biden looks on in Wilmington, Del., August 13, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

A vote for the Biden–Harris ticket is a vote for abortion on demand, paid for by unwilling taxpayers.

Presidential candidates usually move to the center in the general election to appeal to moderates, but Joe Biden did the opposite when he selected Kamala Harris as his running mate. Picking Harris completes Biden’s sprint leftward on abortion, as she has shown an unwavering devotion to the abortion lobby and supports taxpayer-funded abortion on demand.

With this decision, Biden has left no doubt: He is the pro-abortion candidate, and the 2020 Democratic ticket is perhaps the most pro-abortion in history. That doesn’t bode well for Democrats.

In recent years, the party has adopted stances on abortion that are out of step with public opinion. Democratic politicians by and large support late-term abortion, while 70 percent of Americans would limit abortion to, at most, the first three months of pregnancy. Most voters believe in reasonable limits on abortion. Only those who stand to profit from unfettered access and unlimited funding for abortion, groups such as Planned Parenthood, oppose any restrictions.

Biden and Harris also believe in using taxpayer funds to pay for abortions. In the past, Biden had supported the Hyde amendment, which prevents federal tax dollars from directly funding abortions, but he changed his mind last summer after extremists in his party threatened to vote against him if he maintained that position. Polling has shown that the American people disagree with Biden and Democrats, as 60 percent of Americans believe their taxes should not be used to pay for abortions. Even many abortion supporters realize that forcing people with strong moral objections to fund abortion on demand is a terrible policy.

If elected, Biden will try to use his administration to reshape the federal judiciary and expand abortion rights. Some liberals argue that he should increase the number of justices appointed to the Supreme Court to make it easier to achieve progressive goals. Both Biden and Harris promise a litmus test for judicial nominees, ensuring that all their judges back Roe v. Wade.

During the Democratic primary, meanwhile, Harris promised to institute a regime of preclearance, under which her Justice Department would challenge any state law that supposedly violates Roe. In the Senate, she has sponsored the most extreme abortion legislation Congress has ever seen.

President Trump’s administration, on the other hand, has been a steadfast defender of unborn children and their mothers. Trump was the first sitting president to speak at the annual March for Life rally in Washington, D.C. “All of us here today understand an eternal truth: Every child is a precious and sacred gift from God. Together, we must protect, cherish and defend the dignity and sanctity of every human life,” he said.

From protecting the right of nuns to decline to provide their employees with abortifacient drugs to reinstating and expanding a Reagan-era regulation that prevents the U.S. from funding non-governmental organizations that promote abortion, President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have demonstrated that they are committed to providing equal opportunity for all — born and unborn alike.

President Trump is also committed to appointing judges who will interpret the Constitution as the Framers intended and uphold the dignity it confers upon every human being. “Our Constitution and our laws contain many protections for innocent life, and I have worked hard for the confirmation and appointment of judges — including two outstanding Supreme Court justices — committed to the rule of law,” a White House statement announced.

Over and over, the president has advanced policies that protect the unborn. He even barred facilities that perform abortions from receiving federal funding through Title X, a program that awards federal taxpayer dollars to family-planning organizations. Likewise, the Department of Health and Human Services has issued a new rule to ensure that health-care professionals aren’t coerced into performing procedures that conflict with their religious beliefs.

However, Biden and Harris would undo all of this progress that the Trump administration has made to protect unborn babies and the pro-life movement, and their administration would cause further harm. It is critical that these pro-life protections remain in place for years to come. Sadly, that would certainly not happen if the Biden–Harris ticket is elected.