The Congressional Candidate from QAnon

The U.S. Capitol during a morning rainstorm on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., March 25, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

QAnon achieved a break-through on Tuesday night. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has been an avid promoter of the deranged and elaborate conspiracy theory, won a House GOP primary runoff election in Georgia.

There is no mistaking Greene’s deep interest in so-called Q. You can watch her delve into the details of the anonymous Internet author’s allegations in a 30-minute video on YouTube.

As Greene explains at length in the video, supposedly Q is a high-ranking government official who is posting messages that cryptically reveal how Robert Mueller and President Trump may be secretly working together to take out a “global cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles” that includes prominent Democrats.

It’s not surprising that Greene would be drawn to Q, given that malicious stupidity is apparently one of her calling cards. Her complaints about an “Islamic invasion into our government” after the election of two Muslims to Congress in 2018, among other foolish musings, earned her rebukes from House minority leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise as she advanced into the runoff.

But we guess everyone loves a winner, especially if she is praised by President Trump. After Greene defeated Republican neurosurgeon John Cowan 57 percent to 43 percent on Tuesday, Trump hailed her as a “future Republican Star” — the most depressing recent forecast we’ve heard about the future of the GOP.

Georgia GOP senator Kelly Loeffler congratulated Greene, and a McCarthy spokesman said House Republicans “look forward” to Greene “winning in November.”

This embrace is a travesty. Party leaders can’t stop Greene from being elected in a district that routinely backs Republicans over Democrats by a 3-1 margin, but congressional Republicans would be wise to follow the lead of Illinois Republican Adam Kinzinger in repudiating Greene.

House Republicans should go further and deny Greene committee assignments when she arrives in Congress in January. Stripping Iowa Republican Steve King of his committee seats in 2019 sent a message that there are boundaries of decency in the GOP that should not be crossed, and it signaled to GOP primary voters in Iowa that they should choose more wisely next time they had an opportunity. Thankfully, Iowans did just that in June.

Any such move would surely lead Greene to conclude there is a conspiracy against her, but some paranoids deserve enemies.