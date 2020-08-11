NR Webathon

NR’s Culture Coverage: An Antidote to Cancel Culture

By
National Review founder William F. Buckley Jr. in the magazine’s early years
Read, learn, and think about what’s worth preserving and honoring.

At National Review, we often hear from our readers and supporters that they value NR as an island of sanity in a world that appears to be losing its mind. To me, over the past several months, that respite has never seemed so vital — and, if you agree, if you’ve found yourself relying on National Review now more than ever, I hope you’ll consider supporting our summer fundraising drive.

It can feel as if no one and no thing — no statue or saint or piece of art or formerly revered author — is immune from the ever-expanding reach of cancel culture. (I, for one, didn’t expect Loyola University to be the first to come for Flannery O’Connor.) It can be rage- or apathy-inducing, but one of the best ways to resist ignorance, illiberalism, and iconoclasm is to read, learn, and think about what in our culture is worth knowing and preserving: history, arts and letters, music, film. That’s what National Review’s books and culture coverage is dedicated to. It’s always been a core part of our mission, and it’s newly urgent now.

Here’s just a small sampling of essays and reviews from our recent issues and on the Web: Rich Lowry on William Tecumseh Sherman; Joseph Epstein on Philip Roth; Madeleine Kearns on Brideshead Revisited; Michael Brendan Dougherty on Central European filmmakers; and David Pryce-Jones on Henry Kissinger.

Our writers are consistently fearless in countering groupthink and intellectual fads in the arts and the academy, whether it’s Armond White chronicling 25 films that mis-educated a generation of nihilists, Brian T. Allen unraveling the narrative of the New York Times’ 1619 Project with a fascinating tour through American art history, or Jay Nordlinger defending race-blind auditions for orchestras.

And, in what is now an increasingly rare experience in our media landscape, you’ll often read writers on our site who strongly, and respectfully, disagree with one another (whether on the Trump administration or the prequels to Star Wars).

None of this could happen without the help of our readers. Your generosity truly makes possible the work that we do. So thank you for anything you can give — and stay sane out there!

Most Popular

Immigration

Going after the Employers of Illegal Aliens

By
One year ago, ICE raided multiple chicken plants in Mississippi, arresting hundreds of illegal aliens. Dozens of them have been convicted of various federal crimes, such as identity theft and document fraud. But what about their employers? Simply arresting a bunch of illegals, and leaving it at that, is both ... Read More
Immigration

Going after the Employers of Illegal Aliens

By
One year ago, ICE raided multiple chicken plants in Mississippi, arresting hundreds of illegal aliens. Dozens of them have been convicted of various federal crimes, such as identity theft and document fraud. But what about their employers? Simply arresting a bunch of illegals, and leaving it at that, is both ... Read More
White House

An Abuse of Presidential Authority

By
President Trump is abusing his authority, just as his predecessor Barack Obama abused his. Two executive actions he took in the name of COVID relief over the weekend are attempts to legislate without the legislature. Trump has for months sought a payroll-tax holiday but encountered bipartisan resistance to the ... Read More
White House

An Abuse of Presidential Authority

By
President Trump is abusing his authority, just as his predecessor Barack Obama abused his. Two executive actions he took in the name of COVID relief over the weekend are attempts to legislate without the legislature. Trump has for months sought a payroll-tax holiday but encountered bipartisan resistance to the ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

The Anarchist Storm over Portland

By
Stephen Peifer, a retired assistant U.S. attorney in Portland, Ore., sat down with National Review’s Luther Abel to discuss the state’s long and infamous struggle with left-wing extremist groups, why federal officers were deployed to Portland, and what makes the current situation in the city uniquely ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

The Anarchist Storm over Portland

By
Stephen Peifer, a retired assistant U.S. attorney in Portland, Ore., sat down with National Review’s Luther Abel to discuss the state’s long and infamous struggle with left-wing extremist groups, why federal officers were deployed to Portland, and what makes the current situation in the city uniquely ... Read More
Immigration

Did the DACA Ruling Bury Constitutionalism?

By
In reacting to President Trump's recent executive orders, Jim Geraghty asks “Do Americans Even Care If There's a Constitution?" He reluctantly suggests that the answer is “no.” This didn't happen all at once -- Woodrow Wilson was probably the first notable to explicitly express the progressive ... Read More
Immigration

Did the DACA Ruling Bury Constitutionalism?

By
In reacting to President Trump's recent executive orders, Jim Geraghty asks “Do Americans Even Care If There's a Constitution?" He reluctantly suggests that the answer is “no.” This didn't happen all at once -- Woodrow Wilson was probably the first notable to explicitly express the progressive ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Trouble with the Curve

By
Unherd -- a British website featuring independent thinkers on the left and right – has a good interview with Anders Tegnell, the epidemiologist who has led the pandemic response in Sweden. Sweden is one of the few western democracies that did not impose a strict de jure lockdown to deal with COVID-19, though as ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Trouble with the Curve

By
Unherd -- a British website featuring independent thinkers on the left and right – has a good interview with Anders Tegnell, the epidemiologist who has led the pandemic response in Sweden. Sweden is one of the few western democracies that did not impose a strict de jure lockdown to deal with COVID-19, though as ... Read More