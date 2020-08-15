When BS Happens, NR Is There for You

(Carlos Barria/Reuters)

If you can see fit to contribute whatever you can to keep our voice robust, we will deeply appreciate it.

You might have noticed that Joe Biden selected Kamala Harris as his running mate, and the California senator is the object of the greatest media crush since Barack Obama circa 2008.

That Harris ran a lackluster, soulless presidential campaign which failed to connect and had no rationale has been forgotten, and forgiven.

Advertisement

Now, she’s a pathbreaking figure, the key to a Biden victory, an inspiration and a motivator for women and African-American voters, a prodigious political talent with, per the New York Times, “a gift for capturing moments of raw political electricity on the debate stage and elsewhere.”

And oh, she’s a moderate, don’t you know, pragmatic and reasonable to a fault.

If you’ve been reading NR over the last several days, you’ve gotten a much more accurate picture of Kamala Harris, and that’s why I’m asking you to contribute to our Summer webathon.

Advertisement

Our coverage of Harris has been comprehensive, rigorous, and unsparing.

I wish I could take credit it for it, but I’m away (called on from vacation to make this pitch) and have watched it from afar.

I’ve been awed by how fast, intelligent, powerful, and eloquent it’s been.

But this is our mode whenever there’s a big event, whether it’s the Kavanaugh confirmation fight or the riots and wave of cancellations beginning a few months ago — devote enormous time and attention to an issue, rip apart tendentious media narratives, and tell the truth as we understand it, forcefully and fiercely.

Advertisement

This is what we exist to do, and we need your help to keep doing it.

We’ve exposed as a falsehood the idea that Harris is a moderate and centrist.

We’ve attacked her abortion extremism and anti-Catholic bigotry.

Advertisement

We’ve highlighted her taste for government by diktat.

Her opportunism.

And her deceptions, and the media’s acquiescence in them.

If up-to-the-minute coverage is important to you, if you value reason and facts over sentimentality, if you don’t believe the media, and if you enjoy intelligent writing, then I urge to help us in our webathon’s final days.

If we had a billionaire owner or a click-baity business model, we wouldn’t have to bother you with these appeals, but we don’t.

All we have is committed readers such as you who believe in what we do enough to support our mutual enterprise.

The sanctification of Kamala Harris over the last week is just another indication of the corruption of the mainstream media and the importance of credible voices pushing back. If you can see fit to contribute whatever you can, from $5 to $5,000, to keep our voice robust, we will deeply appreciate it — even if Kamala Harris and her boosters emphatically will not.