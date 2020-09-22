Train-Wreck Election?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he U.S. Election Assistance Commission reports that:



The total number of voters who voted early, absentee or by mail, more than doubled from 24.9 million in 2004 to 57.2 million in 2016, representing an increase from one in five of all ballots cast to two in five of all ballots cast. The number of U.S. citizens voting early more than doubled from nearly 10.2 million early ballots cast in 2004 to 24.1 million early ballots cast in 2016. In 2016, 16 states showed a combined percentage of greater than 50 percent of votes cast early, by mail, or via absentee voting.

