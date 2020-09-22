NR PLUS Law & the Courts

A Supreme Court Grand Bargain Wouldn’t Have Worked

By
The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. (Will Dunham/Reuters)
By conceding RBG’s seat in a deal with Democrats, Republicans would have only perpetuated the morbid life of the anti-democratic progressive clerisy.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I f there were an act of statesmanship that could get Democrats to foreswear constitutional brinksmanship, it would be worth doing. If there were an act of statesmanship that could get Democrats to accept the restraints of a constitutional court, it would be worth Republicans surrendering the chance to pick the next 25 justices to the Supreme Court.

Alas, there is not.

We really do face a potential crisis of legitimacy, and it relates to the Court. I’ve written about my worries on this for some time. On that much, I agree with David French, Jonah Goldberg, and Adam J. White. But I

Most Popular

U.S.

Systemic Racism? Make Them Prove It.

By
I  worked in the criminal-justice system for a quarter century. It is run, day-to-day, by the crème de la crème of graduates from America’s top law schools. Those institutions wear their progressive bona fides on their sleeves and proclaim it for all the world to hear. In their offhand rhetoric — ... Read More
U.S.

Systemic Racism? Make Them Prove It.

By
I  worked in the criminal-justice system for a quarter century. It is run, day-to-day, by the crème de la crème of graduates from America’s top law schools. Those institutions wear their progressive bona fides on their sleeves and proclaim it for all the world to hear. In their offhand rhetoric — ... Read More
Law & the Courts

A Grand Bargain on the Supreme Court?

By
Following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a handful of writers proposed a grand bargain on the Supreme Court. The deal would look something like this: In the Senate, which Republicans control 53-47, at least four GOP senators would refuse to confirm a new Supreme Court justice before the election, ... Read More
Law & the Courts

A Grand Bargain on the Supreme Court?

By
Following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a handful of writers proposed a grand bargain on the Supreme Court. The deal would look something like this: In the Senate, which Republicans control 53-47, at least four GOP senators would refuse to confirm a new Supreme Court justice before the election, ... Read More