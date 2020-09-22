A Supreme Court Grand Bargain Wouldn’t Have Worked

By conceding RBG’s seat in a deal with Democrats, Republicans would have only perpetuated the morbid life of the anti-democratic progressive clerisy.

If there were an act of statesmanship that could get Democrats to foreswear constitutional brinksmanship, it would be worth doing. If there were an act of statesmanship that could get Democrats to accept the restraints of a constitutional court, it would be worth Republicans surrendering the chance to pick the next 25 justices to the Supreme Court.

Alas, there is not.

We really do face a potential crisis of legitimacy, and it relates to the Court. I’ve written about my worries on this for some time. On that much, I agree with David French, Jonah Goldberg, and Adam J. White. But I …