Amy Coney Barrett and the ‘Dual Loyalty’ Canard

The virtues of a good judge are a product of the judge’s character and commitments, including one’s faith tradition.

My Villanova University colleague Massimo Faggioli has an online contribution at Politico about Judge Amy Coney Barrett arguing that as "a Catholic scholar" he thinks it is fine "to ask questions about Barrett's religious beliefs." Along the way, he sets up and knocks down a series of strawman arguments, engages in pernicious dual-loyalty arguments that are a longstanding staple of anti-Catholic (and anti-Semitic) bigotry in American public life, and asserts gratuitously that "Amy Coney Barrett is not Catholic like John F. Kennedy was Catholic."

When John Carroll (the first bishop in the United States) asked the federal government for advice about …