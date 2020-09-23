NR PLUS Culture

Mass MoCA, the World’s Biggest Contemporary Art Museum, Looks Fantastic

By
Installation view of Sol LeWitt: A Wall Drawing Retrospective. (Artworks © Estate of Sol LeWitt/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York)
It started from scratch 20 years ago, in an abandoned factory complex, and overcame big challenges through vision and commitment.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O ne of the fascinating phenomena in the American art world is our flexibility in establishing new museums. In calcified, stratified Europe, building a new museum from scratch is counterintuitive. Doing anything new is hard. Though this is changing, great European private collections are usually sold at estate sales. The grand philanthropic gesture — giving a collection to a museum or starting one — is rare.

In America, it happens more often, in part because of our tax laws but mostly because Americans are naturally generous. Almost everything in the arts here happens through private initiative, and it takes plenty of initiative,

(Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art)

Most Popular

Media

The Attacks on Judge Barrett Have Already Started

By
Some left-wingers aren’t waiting for Judge Amy Barrett to be nominated to the Supreme Court to start attacking her. The attacks over the last few days have been steeped in anti-Catholicism, other types of bigotry, and lazy error. A headline at the left-wing website Refinery29 called her “the Potential RBG ... Read More
Media

The Attacks on Judge Barrett Have Already Started

By
Some left-wingers aren’t waiting for Judge Amy Barrett to be nominated to the Supreme Court to start attacking her. The attacks over the last few days have been steeped in anti-Catholicism, other types of bigotry, and lazy error. A headline at the left-wing website Refinery29 called her “the Potential RBG ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Andrew Cuomo’s Horrific Decisions

By
Observers of New York politics over the past several years understand that Governor Andrew Cuomo’s fanatical obsession with humiliating and overruling his fellow Democrat Bill de Blasio towers over every other consideration in the Empire State. Sometimes Cuomo’s habits come across as merely silly, as when he ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Andrew Cuomo’s Horrific Decisions

By
Observers of New York politics over the past several years understand that Governor Andrew Cuomo’s fanatical obsession with humiliating and overruling his fellow Democrat Bill de Blasio towers over every other consideration in the Empire State. Sometimes Cuomo’s habits come across as merely silly, as when he ... Read More