Avoiding Taxes Is Patriotic

If everyone had to pay their “fair share,” there would be a violent revolution in America.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he ideal amount any American should pay in taxes is “the absolute bare minimum.” Because doing everything within the bounds of the law to avoid handing your money to the wasteful, bloated, and intrusive state is an act of patriotism. Every extra dollar denied the Treasury Department is more productively spent in the stock market or the supermarket or your local corner Gas and Cigarette market on slices of stale microwaved pizza and Red Bulls.

Even paying the bare minimum should be an obligation met with begrudging acquiescence — akin to registering your car at the DMV. Americans remain the most …