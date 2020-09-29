Ben Sasse: Everybody Loves Amy

The Nebraska senator who has a rocky relationship with Trump explains his longtime enthusiasm for Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A fter Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement in 2018, Ben Sasse had three words on his mind: Amy Coney Barrett.

They’d been on his mind for a while. The Nebraska senator had first started hearing about Barrett from faculty at Notre Dame Law School, where Barrett was a professor, shortly after Trump was elected 2016 and Sasse joined the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Notre Dame Law School is not at all a monolithic place, and yet people all across the spectrum there adore her. Lots of people who don’t love her originalism and textualism — which I do love — they still love …