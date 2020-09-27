BLM Becomes the PLO

The United States is not going to be governed by boutique radicalism and mob violence.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I am inclined to think that the Palestinians have some legitimate beefs, historically speaking. I just don’t care very much. You blow up children in pizza shops, and your priorities go right to the bottom of my global humanitarian to-do list.

Palestinians want a state? I wouldn’t lend Mahmoud Abbas a cup of sugar.

It isn’t quite the PLO — not yet — but the slow-rolling crime-wave-cum-terrorist-front that is burning, looting, and murdering a ragged path through American cities is brutalizing its way into irrelevance. In June, a solid majority (54 percent) of Americans told pollsters they approved of the protests, but …