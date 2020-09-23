Claims of ‘Minority Rule’ Miss the Mark

We are citizens of a republic, not members of a commune.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T hose devious Republicans, unable to “win elections,” have been relying on obscure procedural loopholes such as the “Electoral College,” the United States Senate, and the Supreme Court to unfurl their authoritarian plot. This is the conceit of a popular new genre of political commentary that contends things such as that “America is under minority rule,” as one Washington Post correspondent recently put it.

Constitutional governance, you see, is all well and good until it fails to meet the arbitrary criteria of “democracy” that have been set by bunch of j-school graduates and politicians who are either ignorant of basic American civics …