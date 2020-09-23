NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Claims of ‘Minority Rule’ Miss the Mark

By
Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell (R., KY) speaks to the media in Washington, D.C., September 22, 2020. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)
We are citizens of a republic, not members of a commune.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T hose devious Republicans, unable to “win elections,” have been relying on obscure procedural loopholes such as the “Electoral College,” the United States Senate, and the Supreme Court to unfurl their authoritarian plot. This is the conceit of a popular new genre of political commentary that contends things such as that “America is under minority rule,” as one Washington Post correspondent recently put it.

Constitutional governance, you see, is all well and good until it fails to meet the arbitrary criteria of “democracy” that have been set by bunch of j-school graduates and politicians who are either ignorant of basic American civics

David Harsanyi is a senior writer for National Review and the author of First Freedom: A Ride through America’s Enduring History with the Gun

