Conservatives Want Trump’s Supreme Court Pick to Have a Record on Roe v. Wade

By
U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., 2018 (Erin Schaff/Reuters)
Pro-lifers emphasize the importance of nominating a justice with a paper trail.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s Donald Trump mulls over his options in preparation to announce his Supreme Court nominee later this week — most likely sometime on Saturday — reporting indicates that the president is planning to choose one of two judges: Amy Coney Barrett, a judge on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, and Barbara Lagoa, a judge on the appeals court for the Eleventh Circuit.

So far, the conventional wisdom seems to be that either pick would be a win for conservatives. Both judges have a history of decisions that align well with originalist priorities on major issues — except, that is, for

