NR PLUS Elections

Conservatives Who Want Biden to Win Should Support Amy Coney Barrett

By
Judge Amy Coney Barrett at an event to announce her nomination to the Supreme Court at the White House in Washington, D.C., September 26, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)
Conservatives might be won over to Biden if they no longer fear losing the Supreme Court.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett is good news for Donald Trump and Senate Republicans. As I’ve written before, marginal Republican voters care more about the courts than marginal Democratic voters do. And hearings should be good news for Republicans as well, as Judge Barrett gets to make her case before the cameras, and Democrats are already worried that their senators and activists may come off yet again as mean-spirited extremists who cannot conceal their disdain for faithful Catholicism.

But the nomination is here now, and Democrats cannot stop the hearings from going forward. Absent a major surprise, they

Most Popular

Sports

It’s Time for a Change in Leadership

By
A lot of people -- including me -- will tell you he didn’t belong in the top job. We will tell you that nothing in his past performance indicated that he could handle the responsibility or had the right temperament for the pressures of leadership. Some of us opposed him before he stepped through the door and ... Read More
Sports

It’s Time for a Change in Leadership

By
A lot of people -- including me -- will tell you he didn’t belong in the top job. We will tell you that nothing in his past performance indicated that he could handle the responsibility or had the right temperament for the pressures of leadership. Some of us opposed him before he stepped through the door and ... Read More
Media

Three Cheers for Ruth Graham

By
In her piece in the New York Times today, Ruth Graham captured something quite true: Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination is a cultural moment for conservative women. We don’t like to talk in terms of trailblazing, because these words have ideological implications. But we all remember the “mommy wars” when moms ... Read More
Media

Three Cheers for Ruth Graham

By
In her piece in the New York Times today, Ruth Graham captured something quite true: Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination is a cultural moment for conservative women. We don’t like to talk in terms of trailblazing, because these words have ideological implications. But we all remember the “mommy wars” when moms ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Revolution by Shenanigan

By
Texans are very fond of reminding our fellow Americans that, because of its former status as an independent republic, Texas is the only state in the union permitted by treaty to leave the Union or renegotiate its status. This is a point of pride with Texans. It isn’t true. In fact, nothing you will ever ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Revolution by Shenanigan

By
Texans are very fond of reminding our fellow Americans that, because of its former status as an independent republic, Texas is the only state in the union permitted by treaty to leave the Union or renegotiate its status. This is a point of pride with Texans. It isn’t true. In fact, nothing you will ever ... Read More
Economy & Business

New Evidence of a Major TikTok Lie

By
On Sunday, the D.C. district court handed down a preliminary injunction that blocks the Trump administration’s TikTok ban order. The decision, which after being pushed back one week was slated to take effect on Sunday evening, has dealt a setback to Trump’s efforts to mitigate the app’s national-security ... Read More
Economy & Business

New Evidence of a Major TikTok Lie

By
On Sunday, the D.C. district court handed down a preliminary injunction that blocks the Trump administration’s TikTok ban order. The decision, which after being pushed back one week was slated to take effect on Sunday evening, has dealt a setback to Trump’s efforts to mitigate the app’s national-security ... Read More