NR PLUS Regulatory Policy

Lockdown Lunacies

By
A nearly deserted Seventh Avenue in Times Square during the coronavirus outbreak, April 7, 2020. (Mike Segar/Reuters)
Creating a nation of shut-ins would solve nothing while causing vast economic and personal harm.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE C OVID-19 is again advancing in Europe, “despite” (I will get to those scare quotes later) earlier lockdowns.

CNBC (from Monday):

European countries are likely to impose more restrictions on public life in the coming days as the number of daily coronavirus infections rises rapidly, analysts said.

France reported 10,569 new cases Sunday (down from more than 13,000 new cases reported the day before), Reuters reported, while the U.K. reported almost 4,000 new cases on Sunday. Italy saw close to 1,000 new infections and Germany reported 1,345 new cases Sunday, and a further 922 cases Monday. Spain has yet to post its weekend case

Most Popular

Education

How to Take Back American History

By
Our schools have buried the glory and beauty of America’s story under a mountain of misplaced guilt and tendentious ideology. Yes, there are faults in our story — the stain of slavery above all. Yet the weight and significance of our tale lay in the striving to overcome our failings. American history is, in ... Read More
Education

How to Take Back American History

By
Our schools have buried the glory and beauty of America’s story under a mountain of misplaced guilt and tendentious ideology. Yes, there are faults in our story — the stain of slavery above all. Yet the weight and significance of our tale lay in the striving to overcome our failings. American history is, in ... Read More