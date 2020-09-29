How ‘Defund the Police’ Fizzled

Minneapolis city councilors discovered that harebrained policies would have terrible consequences. Who would’ve thought?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘D efund the police” this summer took its place among the worst political slogans ever devised, right up there with “Nasty woman” and “Mondale ’84.” Defund . . . the police? Meaning zero out their funding, or even substantially reduce it? Shut them down, or at least hamstring them by taking away resources? How would diminishing the ranks of public-safety guardians benefit anyone but rich people who can afford to hire private security, and in many cases already do? Did anyone consult with the poor about this idea? The sentiment is so breathtakingly vacuous that it was pumped up mainly by Park Slope’s …