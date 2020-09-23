Democrats’ Anti-Catholic Bigotry Is All about Abortion

Amy Coney Barrett is not the only potential judge who’s had her faith maligned by the Left in the name of protecting legal abortion.

In the few days since Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away, much of the media and most left-wing activists have been gearing up to prevent Donald Trump's eventual nominee from making it onto the Court.

Many expect that his selection will be Amy Coney Barrett, a judge on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, a professor at the University of Notre Dame Law School, and a Catholic mother of seven (including two children adopted from Haiti and one child with Down syndrome).

From the perspective of progressives, the reason for this line of attack is obvious. It’s the same attack …