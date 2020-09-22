NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Don’t Overlook Hollywood’s Influence

By
Director Rob Reiner speaks at the second annual Women’s March in Los Angeles, Calif., January 20, 2018. (Patrick T. Fallon/Reuters)
Entertainment elites are sounding the alarm after RBG’s death, and some of their followers could actually take to the streets.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE H ollywood’s cultural influence should not be overlooked in the final days leading up to the election on November 3. With millions of followers on social media, cash to burn on political organizations, and more time on their hands than usual (due to lockdown restrictions on studio productions), entertainment elites have already signaled to their followers that, in the aftermath of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing, America must be saved from the brink of destruction at the hands of Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell. A revolution must be waged in the name of RBG to save democracy. It is zero-sum, life and

