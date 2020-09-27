Exclusive: Vox’s Secret Edit Test

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE H ello and welcome to the final stage of the hiring process at Vox! (Motto: Making Gen Z a little dumber since 2014). If you’ve made it this far, only one stage awaits you before you can join our crew of budding public intellectuals so that you, too, can be paid to state with absolute metaphysical certainty assertions that are dubious, false, or moronic. With any luck, you, too, will soon be able to help burn through our wad of VC cash while telling our base of young-adult readers there is a bridge from Gaza to the West Bank, dogs should …
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest political stunt was carried out for Time magazine’s list of 100 influential people. The pair sat on a bench, spoke of “compassion” and the “global community” and the importance of everyone’s being nicer to each other online, and then -- what else? -- the U.S. ... Read More
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest political stunt was carried out for Time magazine’s list of 100 influential people. The pair sat on a bench, spoke of “compassion” and the “global community” and the importance of everyone’s being nicer to each other online, and then -- what else? -- the U.S. ... Read More
Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s impressive dissent in Kanter v. Barr (pp. 27-64) illustrates both her fidelity to the Supreme Court’s landmark Second Amendment ruling in District of Columbia v. Heller (2008) and her masterful application of the constitutional methodology of originalism. Rickey I. Kanter pleaded ... Read More
Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s impressive dissent in Kanter v. Barr (pp. 27-64) illustrates both her fidelity to the Supreme Court’s landmark Second Amendment ruling in District of Columbia v. Heller (2008) and her masterful application of the constitutional methodology of originalism. Rickey I. Kanter pleaded ... Read More
Some left-wingers in the media are attacking Judge Amy Coney Barrett before she has even been nominated to the Supreme Court by President Trump. Read More
Some left-wingers in the media are attacking Judge Amy Coney Barrett before she has even been nominated to the Supreme Court by President Trump. Read More
The president of the European Council does not usually make news when addressing the UN General Assembly. In fact, the current occupant of the post, Charles Michel might be used to giving UN addresses that attract minimal attention. He is, after all, a former prime minister of Belgium. However, today was ... Read More
The president of the European Council does not usually make news when addressing the UN General Assembly. In fact, the current occupant of the post, Charles Michel might be used to giving UN addresses that attract minimal attention. He is, after all, a former prime minister of Belgium. However, today was ... Read More
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday defended her previous suggestion that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden should not debate President Trump, claiming the president has “no fidelity to fact or truth.” Ahead of the first presidential debate next week, Pelosi doubled down during an appearance on ... Read More
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday defended her previous suggestion that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden should not debate President Trump, claiming the president has “no fidelity to fact or truth.” Ahead of the first presidential debate next week, Pelosi doubled down during an appearance on ... Read More
It must have been quite disappointing for those who were expecting Amy Coney Barret to appear in a red habit and veil to take the oath of subservience to The Patriarchy, but Donald Trump and the nominee (along with her beautiful family) both gave fine speeches. Was the Trump presidency worth it for ... Read More
It must have been quite disappointing for those who were expecting Amy Coney Barret to appear in a red habit and veil to take the oath of subservience to The Patriarchy, but Donald Trump and the nominee (along with her beautiful family) both gave fine speeches. Was the Trump presidency worth it for ... Read More
What’s been most remarkable so far about Republican senators lining up to try to fill the Supreme Court vacancy is the lack of drama. There hasn’t been a key meeting or event, or a fence-sitter who, after a long bout of public agonizing, promised to provide the decisive vote. Instead, the votes needed to move ... Read More
What’s been most remarkable so far about Republican senators lining up to try to fill the Supreme Court vacancy is the lack of drama. There hasn’t been a key meeting or event, or a fence-sitter who, after a long bout of public agonizing, promised to provide the decisive vote. Instead, the votes needed to move ... Read More
As the speculation surrounding Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s possible nomination to Supreme Court has grown, so too has the media’s attempts to impugn her character with ominous and dishonest references to her religious convictions. Now, it seems that the author of the book at the center of the misguided ... Read More
As the speculation surrounding Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s possible nomination to Supreme Court has grown, so too has the media’s attempts to impugn her character with ominous and dishonest references to her religious convictions. Now, it seems that the author of the book at the center of the misguided ... Read More
See if you can follow this: In an effort to depict Donald Trump as if he were in an espionage conspiracy with the Kremlin, the Obama administration used bogus information, from a man the FBI suspected was an actual Russian spy, to brand as a suspected Russian spy a former U.S. naval intelligence officer who had ... Read More
See if you can follow this: In an effort to depict Donald Trump as if he were in an espionage conspiracy with the Kremlin, the Obama administration used bogus information, from a man the FBI suspected was an actual Russian spy, to brand as a suspected Russian spy a former U.S. naval intelligence officer who had ... Read More
As expected, President Trump selected Amy Coney Barrett as his third nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, and now the Judicial Branch Ragnarök and Related Festival of Catholic-Bashing is upon us. Senate Democrats could argue that based upon Barrett’s past decisions, they don’t agree with her legal ... Read More
As expected, President Trump selected Amy Coney Barrett as his third nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, and now the Judicial Branch Ragnarök and Related Festival of Catholic-Bashing is upon us. Senate Democrats could argue that based upon Barrett’s past decisions, they don’t agree with her legal ... Read More