NR PLUS Media

Exclusive: Vox’s Secret Edit Test

By
(Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters)
You have 30 seconds. So don’t think. Feel.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE H ello and welcome to the final stage of the hiring process at Vox! (Motto: Making Gen Z a little dumber since 2014). If you’ve made it this far, only one stage awaits you before you can join our crew of budding public intellectuals so that you, too, can be paid to state with absolute metaphysical certainty assertions that are dubious, false, or moronic. With any luck, you, too, will soon be able to help burn through our wad of VC cash while telling our base of young-adult readers there is a bridge from Gaza to the West Bank, dogs should

