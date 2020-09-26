NR PLUS Law & the Courts

How Republicans Quickly Lined Up to Confirm a Supreme Court Nominee

By &
Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) speaks to the media on Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C., September 22, 2020. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)
The big question is, Can they get it done before Election Day?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hat’s been most remarkable so far about Republican senators lining up to try to fill the Supreme Court vacancy is the lack of drama. There hasn’t been a key meeting or event, or a fence-sitter who, after a long bout of public agonizing, promised to provide the decisive vote. Instead, the votes needed to move ahead have fallen in place with relative ease.

“It’s funny,” a Republican senator says. “A lot of it came together before we got together to talk about it formally.” By the time Republican senators had returned to Washington and gathered together for the first time since

