Institutions Matter

Our noble experiment in self-government depends on a collective trust in institutions and in each other.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE E lections matter. Or do they? Recently people who should know better have been casting preemptive doubt on the 2020 presidential elections. Hillary Clinton offered this advice: “Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances.” Donald Trump, for his part, has expressed deep skepticism about the process, especially as the COVID-19 situation will likely induce many to vote by mail. He tweeted: “Because of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, 2020 will be the most RIGGED Election in our nations history.” This week he stoked the fires again. When asked if he was committed to a peaceful transfer of power, Trump was vague: “We’re going …