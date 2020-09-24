Seriously, Can We Talk about Joe Biden Now?

Biden’s operation seems to be leaning into dangers that should be obvious.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hat the hell is going on with Joe Biden?

It feels rude bringing it up (again). It’s always difficult to talk about the afflictions attending to old age. And Donald Trump has started talking about Joe Biden in a rude way, suggesting that Biden is getting drugged “in the ass” before he has to do an appearance. It also feels like falling into a political trap.

Some Republicans made it sound like Biden couldn’t get a clear sentence out, and then he delivered a fine convention speech. Some have tried to show that he always works with a teleprompter, but he did …