NR PLUS Elections

Seriously, Can We Talk about Joe Biden Now?

By
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden responds to a question from an attendee at a “Black Economic Summit” in Charlotte, N.C., September 23, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
Biden’s operation seems to be leaning into dangers that should be obvious.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W hat the hell is going on with Joe Biden?

It feels rude bringing it up (again). It’s always difficult to talk about the afflictions attending to old age. And Donald Trump has started talking about Joe Biden in a rude way, suggesting that Biden is getting drugged “in the ass” before he has to do an appearance. It also feels like falling into a political trap.

Some Republicans made it sound like Biden couldn’t get a clear sentence out, and then he delivered a fine convention speech. Some have tried to show that he always works with a teleprompter, but he did

Most Popular

NR PLUS Law & the Courts

Why Not Make Democrats Angry?

By
Some of the Right’s leading thinkers, people I hold in the highest esteem, say circumstances are so unusual right now that the president and the Senate should do something other than what they ordinarily would do when a Supreme Court vacancy occurs: nominate and consider a replacement for Justice Ruth Bader ... Read More
NR PLUS Law & the Courts

Why Not Make Democrats Angry?

By
Some of the Right’s leading thinkers, people I hold in the highest esteem, say circumstances are so unusual right now that the president and the Senate should do something other than what they ordinarily would do when a Supreme Court vacancy occurs: nominate and consider a replacement for Justice Ruth Bader ... Read More
U.S.

Systemic Racism? Make Them Prove It.

By
I  worked in the criminal-justice system for a quarter century. It is run, day-to-day, by the crème de la crème of graduates from America’s top law schools. Those institutions wear their progressive bona fides on their sleeves and proclaim it for all the world to hear. In their offhand rhetoric — ... Read More
U.S.

Systemic Racism? Make Them Prove It.

By
I  worked in the criminal-justice system for a quarter century. It is run, day-to-day, by the crème de la crème of graduates from America’s top law schools. Those institutions wear their progressive bona fides on their sleeves and proclaim it for all the world to hear. In their offhand rhetoric — ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Get Your Facts Right

By
On the menu today: Another reminder that “People of Praise” and “People of Hope” are not the same group, and proof that “People of Hope” did not inspire Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale; wondering what Joe Biden is doing with his time these days; and two Senate committees release their ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Get Your Facts Right

By
On the menu today: Another reminder that “People of Praise” and “People of Hope” are not the same group, and proof that “People of Hope” did not inspire Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale; wondering what Joe Biden is doing with his time these days; and two Senate committees release their ... Read More