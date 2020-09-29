NR PLUS Elections

The Strangest Campaign in History?

By
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Del., September 27, 2020. (Mike Segar/Reuters)
Joe Biden may be running for president — and then again, maybe he’s not.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE M any argue that 2020 will be the most important election in history, given the wide divergence between the Trump administration’s view and those of Democratic Party’s hard Left, which seems to have captured the Joe Biden candidacy.

Perhaps. But most will at least agree that the 2020 campaign is certainly the strangest, craziest and most absurd in the last 120 years.

Joe Biden may at 77 be the oldest major candidate of either major party ever to have run for president. But in this eerie 2020 landscape of pandemic, lockdown, recession, and riot, far stranger than Biden’s frailty is his campaign routine …

Revolution by Shenanigan

By
Texans are very fond of reminding our fellow Americans that, because of its former status as an independent republic, Texas is the only state in the union permitted by treaty to leave the Union or renegotiate its status. This is a point of pride with Texans. It isn't true. In fact, nothing you will ever ... Read More
