Jon Tester Opens the Door to Nuking the Senate’s Legislative Filibuster

The Montana senator reverses course and denies his earlier commitment to keeping the 60-vote hurdle.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n November 2019, Montana’s Democratic senator was asked if there were any circumstances under which he could see himself voting to get rid of the Senate’s 60-vote hurdle for legislation. “Nope,” Tester told National Review.

But on Tuesday of this week, Tester opened the door to the so-called “nuclear option,” which would allow the Senate to pass legislation with a simple majority. “We’ll see what happens in the election, and we’ll see what happens with, you know, potential obstruction,” Tester told National Review.

Tester indicated he hadn’t changed his views on the filibuster because of the Senate GOP’s efforts to fill the

…