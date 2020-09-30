Let Them Fight!

Traditional presidential-debate formats have long since grown stale. We can do better.

We need to blow up the traditional presidential-debate formats — not because there was too much mayhem in last night's contest, but because the mayhem wasn't constructive enough.

The Commission on Presidential Debates is now apparently considering allowing moderators to cut candidates’ mics mid-debate. As with most issues pertaining to the debates, the Commission has it backward: We don’t need more rules, we need more open-ended discussion.

I’m positive a Joe Rogan–moderated debate would have been more enlightening than the spectacle we were subjected to yesterday, and without any need to cut either candidate’s mic. Most good podcasts feature free-form conversations that …