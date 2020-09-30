NR PLUS Elections

Let Them Fight!

By
President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden participate in their first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio, September 29, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
Traditional presidential-debate formats have long since grown stale. We can do better.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE W e need to blow up the traditional presidential-debate formats — not because there was too much mayhem in last night’s contest, but because the mayhem wasn’t constructive enough.

The Commission on Presidential Debates is now apparently considering allowing moderators to cut candidates’ mics mid-debate. As with most issues pertaining to the debates, the Commission has it backward: We don’t need more rules, we need more open-ended discussion.

I’m positive a Joe Rogan–moderated debate would have been more enlightening than the spectacle we were subjected to yesterday, and without any need to cut either candidate’s mic. Most good podcasts feature free-form conversations that

David Harsanyi is a senior writer for National Review and the author of First Freedom: A Ride through America’s Enduring History with the Gun

