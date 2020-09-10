Liberty and Justice for All: An Open Letter to Fellow Citizens in Defense of American Institutions

Editor’s note: This is an open letter organized by Real Clear Foundation. Several signatories have National Review affiliation. We repost it here.
We stand at the crossroads.
Over the next several years, the noble sentiments and ideas that gave birth to the United States will either be repudiated or reaffirmed. The fateful choice before us will result either in the death of a grand hope or a recommitment to an extraordinary political experiment whose full flowering we have yet to realize. The choice will involve either contempt and despair or gratitude and the self-respect worthy of a free people who know long labors lie before them and who proceed with hope toward a dignified future.
In the name of justice and equality, those animated by contempt and despair seek to destroy longstanding but fragile American institutions through which justice and equality can be secured. Destruction of these imperfect but necessary institutions will not hasten the advent of justice and equality but rather accelerate our collapse into barbarism and degradation.
Groups of Americans who today advocate endless racial contempt, who systematically distort our history for political gain, who scapegoat and silence whole groups of citizens, who brazenly justify and advocate violence and the destruction of property invite us not to justice and equality but to an ugly future whose only certainty is fear.
In the face of this threat, the American institutions we must now reaffirm are these:
- Free speech. Too many of our media outlets have become shameful caricatures intent on purveying one-sided narratives rather than on wrestling with difficult issues about which reasonable citizens will disagree. They inflame rather than inform. They contort public debate rather than contribute to it. Rather than defend freedom of speech and association, they have become instruments of a despicable “cancel culture,” bereft of forgiveness and intolerant of opposing views.
- Representative government. Our Constitution establishes a democratic republic. Our elected representatives are tasked with making laws for the common good. If citizens are dissatisfied with the results, they must elect different representatives rather than take the law into their own hands. Abandoning representative government does not hasten equality; it invites tyranny. “Defunding” (as opposed to intelligently reforming) the police, who uphold the laws our political representatives make, does not hasten justice; it invites anarchy and abandons the most vulnerable to the worst depredations.
- Federalism. Our country is diverse. We cannot produce a unity amidst diversity by forcing all citizens to fit the singular mold that politically correct speech imposes. A diverse polity can exist only within the framework of federalism, which allows true pluralism to thrive.
- Market commerce. The United States was conceived as a middle-class commercial republic in which entrepreneurial citizens can succeed and fail — then succeed again. This arrangement, however imperfect, has produced remarkable prosperity and lifted millions out of poverty. Naïve calls for state control of industry and the abolition of private property, if implemented, will return us to the nightmare that hundreds of millions endured in the last century. The middle class and those who wish to join it are threatened today by two additional obstacles: crony capitalism, which concentrates wealth in fewer and fewer hands, and woke capitalism, by which the political Left extorts corporate support for social-justice causes, thus deflecting entrepreneurial energy away from the important task of producing truly useful products and services. Policymakers and concerned citizens must emphatically resist these trends and instead promote avenues to help the poor join the middle class.
- Education. The necessary task of preparing the next generation to preserve and expand our inheritance has been replaced by the morally bankrupt task of repudiating those figures and accomplishments of our past which do not pass ideological purity tests. Rather than learn the difficult moral lesson that amidst the imperfections of the human heart there are noble longings for goodness, truth, and beauty, our young people are taught that any imperfection repudiates those noble longings. By this we teach our children to search out and honor grievances rather than greatness. This is not education; it is indoctrination, and its result is to make life small, petty, and hopeless.
- Family. An affirmation of the traditional family — the belief that men and women should be encouraged to marry and have sons and daughters — cannot be thought a crime. Civilization perishes unless such unions are encouraged. The noble longing for a plural society, in which not all are cast in the same mold, must not be realized by belittling the family. Strong families headed by married couples have been the key to success in black America ever since slavery was abolished a century and a half ago, and this remains the key today for all Americans.
- Religion. Civilization is fragile. If religious institutions and beliefs are marginalized and mocked, the indispensable civilizational supports for a free and decent life will quickly vanish. In a plural society like America, people are free to pursue their own paths to truth. But a truly plural society cannot abide the deliberate attempt to undermine, and even destroy, churches and synagogues. A pluralism that denies the legitimacy of religious faith and practice will not produce a “diverse” America; it will, instead, produce a tyrannical America in which the freedom of conscience is lost, the inherent dignity of the individual is denied, and the strongest support for just and moral living is erased. As Alexis de Tocqueville noted, despotism can do without religious faith, but freedom cannot.
Those who attack these American institutions insist that their foundations have been corrupt from the beginning. They insist that racism, injustice, and oppression are inextricably linked to our national identity, and therefore everything born of the American experiment is tainted by sin. In their revolutionary fervor, they wish to sweep aside everything identified with our history and establish a new social and political order on novel and untainted foundations. They show no humility or self-restraint. They display limitless contempt for opposing views. They sympathize with vile tyrannies, disdain the rule of law, attack market commerce, hide behind the privilege their university indoctrination has authorized, excoriate the family, and attack those very religious traditions that have produced a moral horizon transcending tribalism and given rise to the concern for justice and equality for all. Their philosophy of pure negation cannot sustain a political order that affirms liberty, human dignity, and moral and civic equality, rightly and humanely understood.
This crisis is acute, and the hour is late. Like our forebears, we aim both to conserve and reform our institutions in light of enduring principles of justice. That is the task of self-governing people who know they live in an imperfect world and yet are not deterred by its challenges.
We invite all citizens of good will to join us so that together we can strive for liberty and justice for all.
Jeremy Beer — American Ideas Institute
Daniel J. Mahoney — Assumption University
Joshua Mitchell — Georgetown University
Mark T. Mitchell — Patrick Henry College
Robert L. Woodson Sr. — 1776 Unites
Scott D. Allen ― President, Disciple Nations Alliance
William B. Allen ― Emeritus Dean and Professor, Michigan State University
Brian C. Anderson ― Editor, City Journal
Ryan T. Anderson ― University of Dallas, and Editor, Public Discourse
Cory L. Andrews
Michael Anton ― Hillsdale College
Glenn Arbery ― President, Wyoming Catholic College
Virginia Arbery ― Associate Professor of Humanities, Wyoming Catholic College
Hadley Arkes ― Founder and Director, James Wilson Institute
Richard Avramenko ― Department of Political Science, University of Wisconsin-Madison
David Azerrad ― Hillsdale College
Andrew J. Bacevich ― Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft
Michael Barone ― American Enterprise Institute
William J. Bennett ― Former Secretary of Education
Philip Bess ― Professor of Architecture, University of Notre Dame
Bradley J. Birzer ― Professor of History, Russell Amos Kirk Chair in American Studies, Hillsdale College
Arthur Bloom ― Managing Editor, The American Conservative
Katherine Dalton Boyer ― Louisville, KY
David Brog ― Edmund Burke Foundation
Brian Brown ― President, International Organization for the Family
James E. Bruce ― Professor of Philosophy and Director of the Center for Faith and Flourishing John Brown University
Thomas S. Buchanan ― Laird Professor, University of Delaware
F. H. Buckley ― George Mason University School of Law
Johnny Burtka ― President, Intercollegiate Studies Institute
Chris Buskirk ― Editor, American Greatness
Anthony Caito ― Associate Professor of Political Science, Corban University
Allan C. Carlson ― The Natural Family: An International Journal of Research and Policy
William J. Carney ― Charles Howard Candler Professor Emeritus, Emory Law School
Celia Carroll ― Professor, Hampden-Sydney College
James W. Ceaser ― Professor of Politics, The University of Virginia
Russ Crawford ― Professor of History, Ohio Northern University
Kathleen T. Cunningham ― Holden, MA
Robert Curry ― author, Common Sense Nation
Christopher DeMuth ― Edmund Burke Foundation
David DesRosiers ― RealClearFoundation
Bernard J. Dobski ― Assumption University
Rod Dreher ― The American Conservative
Joanna Duka ― Cofounder, The Resolute Group
John C. Eastman ― Chapman University Fowler School of Law
Mary Eberstadt ― Faith and Reason Institute
Eldon J. Eisenach ― University of Tulsa, emeritus
Anthony Esolen ― Professor and Writer-in-Residence, Magdalen College of the Liberal Arts
Michael P. Farris ― President, Alliance Defending Freedom
Robert Faulkner ― Research Professor, Boston College
Jack Fowler ― Vice President, National Review
Bruce Frohnen ― Professor of Law, Ohio Northern University Pettit College of Law
Stephen Gardner ― The University of Tulsa
David P. Goldman ― Asia Times
Samuel Gregg ― Research Director, Acton Institute
Wayne Grudem ― Distinguished Research Professor of Theology and Biblical Studies, Phoenix Seminary
Allen C. Guelzo ― Princeton University
Os Guinness ― Senior Fellow, Oxford Centere for Christian Apologetics
Dennis Hale ― Department of Political Science, Boston College
Mark David Hall ― Herbert Hoover Professor of Politics, George Fox University
Ralph C. Hancock ― Brigham Young University
Victor Davis Hanson ― Hoover Institution
Norm Hapke Jr. ― USNA 1967
Darryl G. Hart ― Professor of History, Hillsdale College
Michael E. Hartmann ― Capital Research Center and The Giving Review
Richard F. Hassing ― School of Philosophy, Catholic University of America
Jack Haye ― President, Patrick Henry College
Steven F. Hayward ― University of California, Berkeley
Yoram Hazony ― Edmund Burke Foundation
Brett Healy ― President, The John K. MacIver Institute for Public Policy
Mark C. Henrie ― Arthur N. Rupe Foundation
Cathi Herrod ― President, Center for Arizona Policy
Eugene Hickok ― Former Under-Secretary of Education
James Hitchcock ― St. Louis University, emeritus
Carson Holloway ― University of Nebraska at Omaha
Jacob Howland ― McFarlin Professor of Philosophy (emeritus), Tulsa University
Douglas Johnson ― Deputy Editor, Touchstone Magazine
Garrett Johnson ― Lincoln Network
Charles Kesler ― Claremont McKenna College
George Khalaf ― Cofounder, The Resolute Group
John B. Kienker ― Claremont Review of Books
Roger Kimball ― Encounter Books
Andreas Kinneging ― Leiden University
Sergiu Klainerman ― Eugene Higgins Professor of Mathematics, Princeton University
Alex Klimoff ― Vassar College
David Kubal ― President and CEO, Intercessors for America
Kelly Monroe Kullberg ― Spokesperson, American Association of Evangelicals
James Howard Kunstler ― author and blogger
James M. Kushiner ― Touchstone / Fellowship of St. James
Marc Landy ― Boston College
Eli Lehrer ― The R Street Institute
Tom Lewis ― T. W. Lewis Foundation
James Lindsay ― Founder, New Discourses
Bradford Littlejohn ― Edmund Burke Foundation and Davenant Institute
Glenn C. Loury ― Brown University
Rich Lowry ― National Review
Vishal Mangalwadi ― President, Revelation Movement
Harvey C. Mansfield ― Kenan Professor of Government, Harvard and Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution
David Marion ― Elliott Professor (Emeritus) Hampden-Sydney College
Martha Martini ― Ph.D., J.D.
Ted McAllister ― Pepperdine University
Tom McCabe ― CEO, Freedom Foundation
Daniel McCarthy ― The Fund for American Studies
Wilfred M. McClay ― University of Oklahoma
Scott McConnell ― Co-Founder, The American Conservative
John McWhorter ― Columbia University
Tom McWilliams ― Watch Hill, RI
Jesse Merriam ― Professor of Government, Patrick Henry College
Arthur Milikh ― Claremont Institute
Robert Millman ― Pace University
Bob Moffitt ― Founder and President, Harvest Foundation
Albert Mohler, Jr. ― Southern Baptist Theological Seminary
Lawrence Mone ― President Emeritus, Manhattan Institute
Lucas E. Morel ― John K. Boardman, Jr. Professor of Politics, Washington and Lee University
Paul Moreno ― Hillsdale College
James W. Muller ― Professor of Political Science, University of Alaska, Anchorage
Vincent Phillip Munoz ― University of Notre Dame
Mary Nichols ― Emerita Professor of Political Science, Baylor University
David K. Nichols ― Baylor University (retired)
Carl E. Olson ― Catholic World Report
Robert Osburn ― Executive Director, Wilberforce Academy
Joseph Pearce ― Editor, St. Austin Review
Nancy R. Pearcey ― Professor of Apologetics and Scholar in Residence, Houston Baptist University
Cristofer Pereyra ― CEO, Tepeyac Leadership, Inc.
Jason Peters ― Professor of English, Augustana College
Pete Peterson ― Dean, Braun Family Dean’s Chair, Pepperdine University School Public Policy
James Piereson ― Senior Fellow, Manhattan Institute
John Podhoretz ― Editor, Commentary
Jeff Polet ― Professor of Political Science, Hope College
James Pontuso ― Patterson Professor, Hampden-Sydney College
Julie Ponzi ― American Greatness
James Poulos ― Executive Editor, The American Mind
Stephen B. Presser ― Raoul Berger Professor of Legal History Emeritus, Northwestern University School of Law
Paul Rahe ― Hillsdale College
Lawrence W. Reed ― President Emeritus, Foundation for Economic Education
Alfred Regnery ― President, Republic Book Publishers
Robert Reilly ― Author, America on Trial
Richard Reinsch ― Editor, Law and Liberty
Gabriel Rench ― Host, CrossPolitic Show
R. R. Reno ― Editor, First Things
Robert Royal ― President, Faith and Reason Institute
Roberta Schaefer ― President Emeritus, Worcester Regional Research Bureau
David Schaefer ― Professor of Political Science, College of the Holy Cross
William Schambra ― Hudson Institute
Diana Schaub ― Professor of Political Science, Loyola University Maryland
Terry Schilling ― Executive Director, American Principles Project
Nathan Schlueter ― Professor of Philosophy and Religion, Hillsdale College
Daniel P. Schmidt ― The Giving Review
Garrett Ward Sheldon ― Professor Emeritus, University of Virginia
Fred Siegel ― The Manhattan Institute’s City Journal
Thomas W. Smith ― Palm Beach, FL
Thomas Spence ― Regnery Publishing
James R. Stoner, Jr. ― Louisiana State University
Lee J. Strang ― John W. Stoepler Professor of Law & Values, University of Toledo College of Law
Carol Swain ― Professor of Political Science and Professor of Law, Vanderbilt University
Mark Tooley ― Institute on Religion and Democracy, and Editor, Providence
Warren Treadgold ― NEH Professor of Byzantine Studies, Department of History, Saint Louis University
Lee Trepanier ― Political Science Department, Samford University
Steven J. Twist ― Adjunct Professor, Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law, Arizona State University
Geoffrey Vaughan ― Professor of Political Science, Assumption University
Robert Anthony Waters, Jr. ― Ohio Northern University
Bradley C. S. Watson ― Professor of Politics and Philip M. McKenna Chair in American and Western Political Thought, Saint Vincent College
George Weigel ― Ethics and Public Policy Center
Ryan Williams ― President, Claremont Institute
Bradford P. Wilson ― Executive Director, James Madison Program, Princeton University
Douglas Wilson ― Christ Church
Frank Wolf ― U.S House of Representatives (VA), retired
Christopher Wolfe ― University of Dallas
John Wood Jr. ― Braver Angels
Martin D. Yaffe ― Department of Philosophy and Religion, University of North Texas
Jean Yarbrough ― Professor of Government and Gary M. Pendy, Sr. Professor of Social Sciences, Bowdoin College
Scott Yenor ― Boise State University
John Wesley Young ― Ph.D., author, Totalitarian Language