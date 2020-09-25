NR PLUS U.S.

A First-Generation American’s Mission to Revive the Orange County GOP

By
Michelle Steele (Campaign image via Facebook)
Michelle Steel is seeking to reverse Republicans’ decline in the cradle of West Coast conservatism.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE M ichelle Steel is a different kind of House candidate. For thirty years, Dana Rohrabacher was a mainstay of the California state GOP. A speechwriter and special assistant to President Reagan, Rohrabacher served as the congressman for California’s 48th district from 1989 until 2018, when he was beaten by Democrat Harley Rouda amid the blue wave that helped Democrats retake the House and wiped Republicans out in the cradle of West Coast conservatism, Orange County.

At first glance, Steel — the chair of the Orange County Board of Supervisors and wife of Shawn Steel, a former chair of the California Republican Party

Most Popular

Education

How to Take Back American History

By
Our schools have buried the glory and beauty of America’s story under a mountain of misplaced guilt and tendentious ideology. Yes, there are faults in our story — the stain of slavery above all. Yet the weight and significance of our tale lay in the striving to overcome our failings. American history is, in ... Read More
Education

How to Take Back American History

By
Our schools have buried the glory and beauty of America’s story under a mountain of misplaced guilt and tendentious ideology. Yes, there are faults in our story — the stain of slavery above all. Yet the weight and significance of our tale lay in the striving to overcome our failings. American history is, in ... Read More