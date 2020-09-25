A First-Generation American’s Mission to Revive the Orange County GOP

Michelle Steel is seeking to reverse Republicans’ decline in the cradle of West Coast conservatism.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE M ichelle Steel is a different kind of House candidate. For thirty years, Dana Rohrabacher was a mainstay of the California state GOP. A speechwriter and special assistant to President Reagan, Rohrabacher served as the congressman for California’s 48th district from 1989 until 2018, when he was beaten by Democrat Harley Rouda amid the blue wave that helped Democrats retake the House and wiped Republicans out in the cradle of West Coast conservatism, Orange County.

At first glance, Steel — the chair of the Orange County Board of Supervisors and wife of Shawn Steel, a former chair of the California Republican Party …