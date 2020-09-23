Pedro Almodóvar’s Radical Chic

The Human Voice caters to progressive political allies.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O f all the politically correct selections in this year’s New York Film Festival, Pedro Almodóvar’s The Human Voice will be the most watchable, but it exemplifies Procrustean cinema that is cut and structured to fit the current political dictates.

Announced as “freely based” on Jean Cocteau’s 1928 play, The Human Voice is Almodóvar’s first English-language film, and it stars Scottish actress Tilda Swinton, which suggests further distance from Cocteau. Yet that play has long been part of Almodóvar’s personal canon. A scene from it was staged in Law of Desire (1987), and his 1988 breakthrough Women on the Verge of a …