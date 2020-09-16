NR PLUS National Review

NRPLUS Conference Call with Andy McCarthy and Ray Kelly

By
(NRO Illustration: Elijah Smith)

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O n September 15, National Review contributing editor Andy McCarthy spoke with former NYPD police commissioner Ray Kelly on a private, members-only NRPLUS conference call.

The pair tackled many topics under the heading of policing in America. They analyzed how community policing could be incorporated into a healthy law-enforcement system. They offered opinions on the current public perception of police, with Ray highlighting the ways in which police departments have tried to overcome negative media attention. And they took a good number of questions from NRPLUS members as well, including ones that touched on stop-and-frisk practices and the broken-windows theory.

Comments

Listen to Ray and Andy discuss these topics and more in the members-only recording above.

We look forward to seeing you on the next call.

Comments

Members of the National Review editorial and operational teams are included under the umbrella “NR Staff.”

Most Popular

Elections

Illegitimate Illegitimacy

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a newsletter about culture, language, and the necessary evil of politics. If you would like to subscribe to “The Tuesday” — and I would appreciate it if you would — follow this link. Legitimacy Roulette Legitimacy is a thorny problem in politics, because the notion itself ... Read More
Elections

Illegitimate Illegitimacy

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a newsletter about culture, language, and the necessary evil of politics. If you would like to subscribe to “The Tuesday” — and I would appreciate it if you would — follow this link. Legitimacy Roulette Legitimacy is a thorny problem in politics, because the notion itself ... Read More
U.S.

The Police Heroism in Compton

By
Last Friday, when we marked the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, one thing that did not get enough attention was the sacrifice of the police, firefighters, and other first responders, hundreds of whom were killed that day. First responders is an apt term for them. They are the people who show up. ... Read More
U.S.

The Police Heroism in Compton

By
Last Friday, when we marked the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, one thing that did not get enough attention was the sacrifice of the police, firefighters, and other first responders, hundreds of whom were killed that day. First responders is an apt term for them. They are the people who show up. ... Read More
Elections

A Surprising Minnesota Poll

By
On the menu today: A new poll in Minnesota seems way out of whack from past polls and expectations; Trump offers his trademark clear and insightful perspective on wearing masks; an example of hyperbolic headline-writing; and in a few states, the election has already begun. A ‘Say What?’ Poll Result in ... Read More
Elections

A Surprising Minnesota Poll

By
On the menu today: A new poll in Minnesota seems way out of whack from past polls and expectations; Trump offers his trademark clear and insightful perspective on wearing masks; an example of hyperbolic headline-writing; and in a few states, the election has already begun. A ‘Say What?’ Poll Result in ... Read More