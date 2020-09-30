Chaos in Cleveland

The next two debates will be better. They almost have to be.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he 90 minutes of “debate” between President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden cannot be told as a cohesive story, or reduced to a few bottom lines. It was too fast and too disorganized. Almost anyone watching would have just picked up impressions along the way. I’ve grouped mine into piles for the moderator and for each candidate.

Chris Wallace was overwhelmed by Trump out of the gate. He could not establish control, and his attempts to do so increasingly became editorial comments on the proceedings. But if some viewers were mad that he interrupted Trump unequally, that’s because …