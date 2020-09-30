Trump vs. Trump

Policy matters more than personality. But Trump’s horrible personality is going to leave us beholden to Biden’s horrible policy.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I don’t wish to discuss the debate because I’m not a masochist. It was a crap crèpe. A turd taco. Fecal flan. The American people could be forgiven for rising as one and declaring to Donald Trump and Joe Biden, “Everyone in this country is now dumber for having listened to you. I award you no points, and may God have mercy on your soul.” To quote a previous American president, “That was some weird sh**.”

Biden’s debate answers were an omnishambles of evasions, lies, and self-contradictions. He said “the Green New Deal is not my plan” — though his website …