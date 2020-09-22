Private Schools Outpace Public Schools in Putting Kids on the Path to Marriage

There’s more to a quality education than academics; good schools give students a healthy moral environment that appears to shape their future family life.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T here is no doubt that the events of the past seven months have made many parents reconsider the relative value of private and public education. In March, as most schools shut down in-person education because of the COVID-19 pandemic, private schools typically pivoted more quickly than public schools to provide quality online education to their students. This fall, private schools have proved more capable than many public schools of moving quickly to offer flexible, in-person, five-days-a-week education to their students. The upshot is that more parents are removing their children from public schools for the first time and enrolling them …