NR PLUS Law & the Courts

Supreme Court Fights Are What Republican Majorities Are For

By
Visitors outside the Supreme Court building in 2015. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
If there ever was a time to do what’s right, this is it.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T here are times, in politics, for taking half a loaf. There are times for banking your winnings. There are times for retreating to defensible ground. There are times for building political capital for the future. There are even times for taking counsel of your fears. But a political party that never, ever tries to deliver on its core promises will sooner or later lose its voters, and it will deserve to do so. This is one of those times. If Senate Republicans do not throw everything they have at confirming a replacement for Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 2020, the Republican

Most Popular

Media

The Attacks on Judge Barrett Have Already Started

By
Some left-wingers aren’t waiting for Judge Amy Barrett to be nominated to the Supreme Court to start attacking her. The attacks over the last few days have been steeped in anti-Catholicism, other types of bigotry, and lazy error. A headline at the left-wing website Refinery29 called her “the Potential RBG ... Read More
Media

The Attacks on Judge Barrett Have Already Started

By
Some left-wingers aren’t waiting for Judge Amy Barrett to be nominated to the Supreme Court to start attacking her. The attacks over the last few days have been steeped in anti-Catholicism, other types of bigotry, and lazy error. A headline at the left-wing website Refinery29 called her “the Potential RBG ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Andrew Cuomo’s Horrific Decisions

By
Observers of New York politics over the past several years understand that Governor Andrew Cuomo’s fanatical obsession with humiliating and overruling his fellow Democrat Bill de Blasio towers over every other consideration in the Empire State. Sometimes Cuomo’s habits come across as merely silly, as when he ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Andrew Cuomo’s Horrific Decisions

By
Observers of New York politics over the past several years understand that Governor Andrew Cuomo’s fanatical obsession with humiliating and overruling his fellow Democrat Bill de Blasio towers over every other consideration in the Empire State. Sometimes Cuomo’s habits come across as merely silly, as when he ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Left Wants Regime Change

By
Constitutional revolution is going mainstream. After delivering lectures about political norms for the entirety of the Trump era -- often with good cause -- much of the Left is now threatening to kneecap an important institution of American government on a partisan vote in an act of ideological ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Left Wants Regime Change

By
Constitutional revolution is going mainstream. After delivering lectures about political norms for the entirety of the Trump era -- often with good cause -- much of the Left is now threatening to kneecap an important institution of American government on a partisan vote in an act of ideological ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Rules Matter

By
On the menu today: One of Robert Mueller’s lieutenants now writes that the former FBI director failed to subpoena the president and otherwise “pulled punches for fear of incurring Trump’s wrath”; the importance of rules, and how political figures who refuse to apply a consistent standard make governing ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Rules Matter

By
On the menu today: One of Robert Mueller’s lieutenants now writes that the former FBI director failed to subpoena the president and otherwise “pulled punches for fear of incurring Trump’s wrath”; the importance of rules, and how political figures who refuse to apply a consistent standard make governing ... Read More