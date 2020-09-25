The Arson Party

You can have the riots, or you can have the sanctimony — you can’t have both.

About that peaceful transfer of power . . .

I do not have access to my friend Mario Loyola’s Donald J. Trump super-secret decoder ring, but I am inclined to accept Loyola’s explanation that what President Trump was trying to say, but couldn’t quite manage to say, was the usual witless Trump trolling — “I will win if we have a fair election without millions of fraudulent mail-in ballots,” Loyola translates — delivered in a slightly more illiterate than usual version of the president’s signature disco-ball-made-of-squirrels style, somewhere between “All mimsy were the borogoves!” and “Ah, but the strawberries, that’s, that’s …