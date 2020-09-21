The Democrats’ Bogus Concern for SCOTUS ‘Norms’

When Republicans play by the rules, Democrats threaten to change them.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE F or those keeping track, here’s a list of Democratic Party “norms” for placing new justices on the Supreme Court of the United States, as they stand today:

Norm #1: When Democrats are in charge of both the Senate and the White House, they are free to nominate and confirm any justice they please, as quickly as they please, as they did in the cases of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan.

Norm #2: When Democrats only run the White House, they are free to nominate any SCOTUS justice they please, and they also get to dictate whom Republicans …