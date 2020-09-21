NR PLUS Law & the Courts

The Democrats’ Bogus Concern for SCOTUS ‘Norms’

By
The Supreme Court bench draped with black bunting in honor of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Washington, D.C. (Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States/Reuters Handout)
When Republicans play by the rules, Democrats threaten to change them.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE F or those keeping track, here’s a list of Democratic Party “norms” for placing new justices on the Supreme Court of the United States, as they stand today:

Norm #1: When Democrats are in charge of both the Senate and the White House, they are free to nominate and confirm any justice they please, as quickly as they please, as they did in the cases of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan.

Norm #2: When Democrats only run the White House, they are free to nominate any SCOTUS justice they please, and they also get to dictate whom Republicans

David Harsanyi is a senior writer for National Review and the author of First Freedom: A Ride through America’s Enduring History with the Gun

