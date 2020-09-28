NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Left Cares More about Getting What It Wants Than It Cares about ‘Norms’

By
U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., January 2020 (Sarah Silbiger/Reuters)
The American Left has never been shy about wanting to change all sorts of rules when our system of government does not serve their political interests.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A s Democrats publicly flirt with all manner of ideas about how to exercise power they have yet to attain — ranging from the believable to the nakedly partisan and self-destructive — it’s worth remembering that the American Left has never been shy about wanting to change all sorts of rules when our system of government does not serve their political interests.

There are of course the famous historical examples. Democratic dreams of filling the Supreme Court with justices sympathetic to their agenda did not begin after Donald Trump’s appointments of Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to the bench. FDR wanted to

Most Popular

White House

Obama Wrote Trump a $73 Million Check

By
The New York Times’ big exposé on President Trump's tax returns flags some things that may be dodgy but mainly it just confirms what everybody (including Trump) has always said -- there are a lot of loopholes in the tax code that a savvy operator can exploit. Whose fault is that? The system long predates ... Read More
White House

Obama Wrote Trump a $73 Million Check

By
The New York Times’ big exposé on President Trump's tax returns flags some things that may be dodgy but mainly it just confirms what everybody (including Trump) has always said -- there are a lot of loopholes in the tax code that a savvy operator can exploit. Whose fault is that? The system long predates ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

BLM Becomes the PLO

By
I am inclined to think that the Palestinians have some legitimate beefs, historically speaking. I just don’t care very much. You blow up children in pizza shops, and your priorities go right to the bottom of my global humanitarian to-do list. Palestinians want a state? I wouldn’t lend Mahmoud Abbas a cup ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

BLM Becomes the PLO

By
I am inclined to think that the Palestinians have some legitimate beefs, historically speaking. I just don’t care very much. You blow up children in pizza shops, and your priorities go right to the bottom of my global humanitarian to-do list. Palestinians want a state? I wouldn’t lend Mahmoud Abbas a cup ... Read More
Law & the Courts

On Judge Barrett, Let’s Tell the Truth

By
Once when I was a kid, my dad held up three fingers and asked, “Does this two look like a three?” Little did I know that this attempted sleight of hand would become a regular feature of the process for appointing federal judges. Watch for it in the days ahead as the Senate considers President Donald Trump’s ... Read More
Law & the Courts

On Judge Barrett, Let’s Tell the Truth

By
Once when I was a kid, my dad held up three fingers and asked, “Does this two look like a three?” Little did I know that this attempted sleight of hand would become a regular feature of the process for appointing federal judges. Watch for it in the days ahead as the Senate considers President Donald Trump’s ... Read More