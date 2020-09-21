The Myth of Merrick Garland’s Poor Treatment

Remember what he did not have to endure.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's passing has revived the myth of Merrick Garland's mistreatment. In a New York Times piece, Adam Liptak and Sheryl Stolberg write that Senate Republicans' decision not to confirm Garland in 2016 — after the death of conservative mainstay Antonin Scalia — to a lifetime appointment on the highest court in the land "was personal and painful" for Garland. Former Democratic candidate for president Andrew Yang declared that "after the treatment of Merrick Garland the message should be clear — let the people decide." The Lincoln Project issued a poorly written statement referring to "the disgrace of Merrick …