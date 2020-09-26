The Supreme Court Vacancy and the Limits of Compromise

Moral obligations supersede the calming of political tensions.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE F ollowing the news of the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a sense of dread took hold of observers across the political spectrum. During the ever-shortening period after the passing of a justice when partisan political reactions are still thought to be in bad taste, left and right alike worried that a Supreme Court vacancy will only worsen the civil strife and political enmity already at fever pitch in the country. My colleague Mark Wright spoke for us all in this respect when he said, “The Götterdämmerung is upon us.”

David French and Jonah Goldberg were among those on the right who

…