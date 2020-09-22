NR PLUS Elections

Trump’s Surprising Appeal among Hispanics

By
Supporters of President Donald Trump hold signs during his campaign event at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio, September 21, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)
Democrats have too long ignored both their own failings and the president’s strengths.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he day after the 2016 election, Democrats weren’t the only ones who thought Trump was, if not explicitly racist, at least xenophobic. I personally knew immigrants who felt as if their beloved adoptive country had just voted to unwelcome them, which was heartbreaking to see. Of course, the vast majority of Trump supporters were not anti-Hispanic. But many on both sides of the political divide thought Trump’s abrasive nationalism might be driving away more Hispanics than either he or the Republican Party could afford to lose.

And yet exit polls soon showed something remarkable. Trump had done quite well among Hispanics.

Mario Loyola — Mr. Loyola, a former White House speechwriter and environmental adviser, is a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute.

Most Popular

NR PLUS U.S.

Blue Today, Bluer Tomorrow

By
Who you gonna believe, me or your own eyes? Chico Marx in Duck Soup (1933) The long-rising blue tide that has colored American politics and values may have crested, but it could still have enough momentum to make it through the election year. Even if Trump is somehow reelected, the wielders of power and ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Blue Today, Bluer Tomorrow

By
Who you gonna believe, me or your own eyes? Chico Marx in Duck Soup (1933) The long-rising blue tide that has colored American politics and values may have crested, but it could still have enough momentum to make it through the election year. Even if Trump is somehow reelected, the wielders of power and ... Read More