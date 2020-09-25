NR PLUS National Security & Defense

Trump’s Underappreciated Foreign Policy

By
National security adviser Robert O’Brien attends a briefing in the White House in Washington, January 10, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)
Observations from my time with National-Security Adviser Robert O’Brien

Washington — Ambassador Robert C. O’Brien just completed his first year as what official documents cryptically call “APNSA”: Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs. Better known as President Donald J. Trump’s national-security adviser, O’Brien operates from a spacious corner office in the West Wing; its other corner offices traditionally belong to the chief of staff, the vice president, and the president of the United States. Beneath dramatically high ceilings, the framed words of Winston Churchill compete for a visitor’s eyes, as do a scale model of Marine One and a digital clock that reports the times of day

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News contributor and a contributing editor of National Review Online, and a senior fellow with the London Center for Policy Research.

