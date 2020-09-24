The UN’s deeply skewed approach to female empowerment, set in motion at Beijing, bears significant responsibility for our inability to achieve real progress.

United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, has informed the world that COVID-19 reveals "millennia of patriarchy . . . a male-dominated world with a male-dominated culture which damages everyone." His comments should do more than raise eyebrows on behalf of men everywhere. They should prompt us to take a serious look at the failed international system, which has proven incapable of bringing about real female equality. What has the UN done for women's rights?

On October 1st, the UN will commemorate the anniversary of the seminal Fourth World Conference on Women. The 1995 conference held in Beijing catalyzed the international women’s …